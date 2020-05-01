Local officials issue warnings, offer tips to seniors during isolation

Isolating the most vulnerable citizens during the current pandemic is proving to be successful in protecting the local senior citizen population from exposure to COVID-19, but is also prompting local officials to issue a few safety warnings and offer assistance and prevent a potential tragedy.
“Kerrville has one of the highest fall rates among the elderly in our region,” Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith said. “Therefore, during this time of isolation and stay-home directives. KFD would like to remind our citizens of the top 10 fall prevention tips.”
1. Speak up:
a. Talk openly with your healthcare provider about falls and prevention;
b. Ask your doctor or pharmacist to review your medications.
2. Keep Moving:
a. Talk to your doctor about an exercise program to improve your leg strength and balance.
3. Get an annual eye and hearing exam:
a. Always wear glasses when you need them;
b. If you have a hearing aid, be sure it fits well, and wear it.
4. Make your home safer:
a. Remove clutter and tripping hazards.
5. Do not use a step ladder to reach items at the top shelf:
a. Move these items to a level that can be reached from the ground.
6. Eat healthy.
7. Get enough sleep:
a. If you’re sleepy, you’re more likely to fall.
8. Limit the amount of alcohol you drink:
a. Even a small amount can affect balance and reflexes.
9. Stand up slowly after eating, lying down, or sitting:
a. Getting up too quickly can cause your blood pressure to drop, which can make you feel faint.
10. Wear rubber-soled, low-heeled shoes that fully support your feet:
a. Wearing only socks or shoes/slippers with smooth soles on stairs or floors without carpet can be unsafe.
In addition to falls, being isolated at home leads to boredom, which can prompt active seniors to find projects to work on within or around the home, which has reportedly led to some accidents.
“The most important thing to remember is stay off ladders,” Kerrville Fire Department Deputy Chief Eric Maloney said. “Most falls begin by stepping on a ladder. Be safe and call for help.”
Brenda Thompson, Dietert Center executive director, said she is definitely seeing an uptick in at-home accidents from her clients as evidenced by the shortage of equipment available through the center’s Medical Equipment Lending program.
“We’ve given out a lot of medical equipment through our Medical Equipment Lending program,” Thompson said. “People are stuck at home. They are trying to do projects around the house and getting up on ladders. We have seen a lot of broken bones and are right now completely out of wheelchairs.”
Thompson said the Dieter Center Handyman Program is not active, but that she can get help with some small projects if needed.
“Just call the Dietert Center if you have a small, urgent project,” Thompson said. “Don’t try to do it yourself.”
Currently, Dietert Center is closed, however Thompson said they have increased the number of clients receiving deliveries for Meals on Wheals, to include patrons of the center’s dining room and any other quarantined seniors who need help.
“We are providing meals for five days a week, but only delivering two days a week,” Thompson said. “They receive two hot meals and three frozen meals. Because of the pandemic, we’ve relaxed our requirements for participation in the program, so if you are hungry, please call us.”
The Meals on Wheels program is also very helpful in checking in with elderly citizens, Thompson said, and under normal circumstances the service provides for a daily extra set of eyes and interaction with Meals on Wheels clients that provides a safety net.
Now that food delivery has been cut down to two days a week because of the pandemic, Thompson said concerns for safety led her volunteers to call and check on the clients daily.
“We go out to their homes twice a week, but we call them every day,” Thompson said. “We call to check on them, but we also call to remind them that their food is in the refrigerator.”
In addition, Thompson said, Dietert Center offers a Reassurance Program, designed solely for having daily contact with homebound citizens who live alone do not have family nearby.
“They call us every day by 10 a.m. If we don’t hear from them, we call them,” Thompson said. “If we can’t get in touch with them, we call their point-of-contact and they will physically go check on them.”
Thompson said the Reassurance Program is a free service provided by the center and is extremely beneficial under the current circumstances.
“We are told to stay away from our vulnerable population right now for their own safety, but that also means that they could need help and no one knows it,” Thompson said. “We can easily add clients to our Reassurance Program and check on them every day.”
Thompson said Dietert Center is hosting a “Donation Day” each Tuesday afternoon to help replenish their medical equipment stock.
“If you have medical equipment in your garage that you don’t need anymore, donating it to Dietert Center would help local citizens,” Thompson said. “If someone needs it, we lend it out and they return it when they are done with it.”
Thompson said they have items such as hospital beds, motorized scooters and other helpful items.
“These (Dietert Center) resources are all for our senior citizen population, especially at time when family members or friends are staying away from their elderly loved ones,” Maloney said. “By the time we make scene, something has already happened in the home. Utilizing some of these programs can help eliminate a sad situation during pandemic isolation.”
For more information about Dietert Center programs, contact Thompson at 792-4044.
