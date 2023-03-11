‘Voices of Doyle’ premiers at Arcadia Live

“Voices of Doyle,” a new documentary about the history of Kerrville’s Doyle School co-directed by local filmmaker Alyson Amestoy, premiered in a Kerrville screening Feb. 28 at the Arcadia Live.
Alyson Amestoy, who co-directed, filmed and edited “Voices of Doyle,” said she was asked to work on a film project interviewing former Doyle School students in 2000, so the project has been several years in the making. Interviews were conducted weekly for nine months with individual former students.
All interviews were conducted by Clifton Fifer, Jr., another producer of the film who attended both segregated and integrated schools in Kerrville himself, with Amestoy co-directing, filming and editing.
Kerrville’s first recorded records of a Black school during segregation date from 1909, according to the blog run by local historian Joe Herring. In the early 1940s, Mr. and Mrs. B.T. Wilson arrived at the school and it received its name, the Doyle School. The school was formally closed in 1966 when Black students were integrated into Kerrville Independent School District, writes Herring.
“The Doyle School was the center of the community back in the 1940s, 1950s,” Amestoy told the Community Journal. “The community was just very vibrant.”
The goal for the project was to have attendees of the Doyle School tell their own story in their own words, a story of life in a world before the civil rights movement and school integration — and the story of a thriving Black community in which they lived and went to school.
“We wanted the interviewees who grew up in that community to be able to tell their stories and sort of carry on and have a legacy,” Amestoy said.
The first screening, held at the Arcadia Live, was attended by about 200 people.
A second and final screening will be held March 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Doyle Community Center located at 110 W. Barnett Street.
After that, Amestoy plans to submit the finished project to various film festivals including the Hill Country Film Festival.
Locals won’t want to miss the screening at the Community Center: While it’s possible the film will be made available for a wider audience later, for now Amestoy wants to ensure that all families of interviewees have a copy first for their own private use.
Amestoy is originally from California and moved to Texas nearly eight years ago to attend Baylor University in Waco, where she graduated in 2020 as a communications specialist major with a minor in international studies.
Amestoy said this “outsider” perspective was valuable for a pair of fresh storytelling eyes, but she tried to keep the production centered on the interviewees.
“I wanted to keep it very Kerrville,” she said, “I had Clifton, who has close ties to the Doyle community, do all the interviews, not me. I came in from a position of being there to listen and to learn. I took notes and I sat and listened and asked questions when I needed to ask questions for my own personal learning.”
Amestoy said it’s been deeply gratifying to receive such a positive response from Kerrville’s Black community to the film.
“So many people have said, “Thank you for sharing our grandparents’ story so beautifully and so honestly,’” she said. “It’s their experience I’m sharing — I just helped put the pieces together.”
