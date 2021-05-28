Second dose mass vaccination clinic set for May 3-7

Citizens who received their first-dose shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Moderna during a mass clinic held in Kerrville May 3-7 are being invited back to receive their second shot so they can become fully vaccinated.
The Texas National Guard will be on hand next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 1-2, to offer the follow-up opportunity at Kerrville First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive in Kerrville. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until it runs out of doses.
“This will be a walk-in, first-come/first-served clinic and no preregistration will be required,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“We expect the clinic to vaccinate about 300 each day,” he added. “It is being held, primarily, to offer second-round shots to those who received their first Moderna dose early in May. All those coming to get their second shot are reminded to bring their vaccination card with them.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the Moderna brand of vaccine requires 2 shots a certain time apart. Those who are inoculated with the two shots are considered “fully vaccinated” a couple of weeks after the second and final dose, when the shot has had the needed time to build up the most antibodies in protection against severe COVID-19.
The Pfizer vaccine also requires two shots, while the Janssen vaccine is a 1-shot vaccine.
Local citizens who still need and would like to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others around them from the novel coronavirus are encouraged to contact local pharmacies. Or they may sign up for their vaccine using the Peterson Regional Medical Center’s website – www.petersonhealth.com – and clicking on the link that reads “COVID-1 Vaccine Self Scheduler.”
“As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, I know that people are going to have long-awaited get-togethers. Keeping that in mind, I urge everyone to wear masks, social distance, wash hands frequently and do whatever it takes, basically, to protect ourselves and those around us. Enjoy your time together, but please be mindful of what we all need to do to keep our active case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to go down and our number of recoveries continuing to go up,” Thomas said.
