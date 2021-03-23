HCCF: Local area grants make a big difference

Schreiner University’s Hill Country College Fund, now in its 42nd year, is a community-supported financial aid fund used solely for tuition assistance for deserving students with demonstrated financial need from Kerr and its contiguous counties to attend the University.
This year, as students and their families struggled with the impact of COVID-19, and the financial fall-out from job loss, Schreiner set a lofty goal of raising $700,000 for Hill Country College Fund grants. Your help is needed to reach that goal. The financial aid provided by the Hill Country College Fund may be the only thing that allows these driven students to continue their education.
Bradley Love, a Tivy High School graduate and Exercise Science major at Schreiner University and Hill Country College Fund recipient said, "We were given only one body and with the knowledge I am receiving from Schreiner, I can help you make it the best & healthiest it can be!" Bradley comes from a family of Schreiner alumni and is passionate about helping others be their best selves and is driven to give back. Your support of Hill Country College Fund is what helps him work toward reaching his aspirations.
The Hill Country College Fund is truly a community initiative. Each year over 400 individuals, companies and foundations contribute to the program. The overwhelming success of past campaigns signals the community's recognition of the significant benefits that stem from the assistance the Fund provides to the University's students. Not only does that aid directly benefit students by providing them a quality education, but, moreover, it directly benefits Kerr and its surrounding counties because in many instances such students elect to remain and work in the Hill Country.
Skye Farhoudi, a Schreiner student originally from Mason, Texas, who now lives in Kerrville, is a graduating senior and Hill Country College Fund recipient. She is seeking an education degree and plans to pursue a master’s in education at Schreiner and then a doctorate in Developmental Psychology. “I am committed to accessible education for all and so grateful for the opportunity provided by supporters of the Hill Country College Fund,” she said. “Because of you, my story is far from over.”
Beth Johnson, Community Development Officer at Schreiner University who oversees the Hill Country College Fund campaign, extends a personal invitation to you to join her and these and other students at a virtual event on Tuesday, March 30 beginning at noon. “The featured students along with faculty, staff, and President Charlie McCormick will undoubtedly make fund donors realize their tremendous impact and inspire new friends to support these and other hill country students. Earning a higher education at Schreiner is attainable for our community's students because donors believe in and support this homegrown financial aid fund,” said Beth. “We have raised about half of our goal so far. There is still time to support this year’s campaign and help us reach our goal of $700,000.”
Please attend the event by visiting this web address: https://schreiner.edu/hccf-spring. Remember that donations to the Fund give area students access to a premier place of learning where they will find a personalized education that prepares them for meaningful work and purposeful lives. By donating to this initiative one is investing in the lives of these deserving students. And a very significant and meaningful return on that investment will be felt in this community for years to come. Contributions can be made securely online at https://schreiner.edu/giving/hccf
Should you wish to learn more about the Hill Country College Fund, please call 830-792-7201.
