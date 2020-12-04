Fire department training sessions to briefly close part of Jefferson Street

The City of Kerrville’s Fire Department will be holding a training scenario this weekend at the old H-E-B supermarket and partially closing Jefferson Street between Rodriguez Street and the end of the H-E-B building during the training sessions. The department has notified local residents and businesses of the planned exercise.
The city’s Streets Department will place a message board to notify the public and have soft barriers and cones set up during the exercise to direct traffic to those local businesses. Jefferson Street at Rodriguez Street will be a full closure during the training exercises because of apparatus connected to the hydrant.
Training times and topics are as follows:
Friday, Dec. 4, Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6:
• 9 a.m. to noon - Roof access and ventilation and forcible entry; hose advancement with search and rescue;
• 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Mayday drills with interior search and rescue.
The City of Kerrville thanks our citizens for their patience during this important training session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.