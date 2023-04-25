Randy Rogers Band to perform at Kerrville’s Fourth on the River

Kerrville’s Fourth on the River 2023 lineup might just be the best yet.
For more than two decades Randy Rogers Band has brought the Texas Country tradition to a dedicated fanbase around the nation and beyond.
With eight studio albums behind them, global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions and a reputation for must-see Country-Rock performances, the band has charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, two Top 10 hits at national Country radio and numerous Texas Country Radio chart No. 1s, securing its place in the pantheon of Texas musical giants.
With opening acts Grammy award winners Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jiménez as well as Texas Country rising star Allie Colleen, you will not want to miss out on these incredible performances.
Arcadia Live is doing KFOR bigger and better than ever.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
