Good news arrived just in time for Christmas with the latest local COVID-19 update released Dec. 22 by Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“Our active cases of the novel coronavirus have dropped to 154 from the 254 cases reported on Thursday of last week (Dec. 16),” Thomas said. “This is a great indication that we’re keeping COVID-19 in check here through a busy gathering season of the holidays.”
“We want to see the new active case numbers and our hospitalization counts remain low, so please practice safety precautions when you do find yourselves in crowds for Christmas or New Year’s parties over the next week,” Thomas added.
COVID-19 Vaccines
On Dec. 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky publicly stated that the CDC prefers the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for all adults. This was an endorsement of the recommendation made to the CDC by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice.
“With this recommendation being made, it is important that all providers of vaccines maintain adequate stock levels of the Pfizer and Moderna doses in order to give initial shots and boosters for all eligible adults,” Thomas said.
Thomas pointed out that COVID-19 vaccines have proven effective against the spread of the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. “The advisory committee’s recommendation did reaffirm that receiving any COVID-19 vaccine is better than being unvaccinated, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine does remain available for use,” he said, while also urging vaccine providers to continue giving it to those who specifically request it.
Local COVID-19 Updates
In addition to active case numbers, Thomas said there have now been 7,009 residents of Kerr County who are now considered recoveries. In other words, they were once confirmed as positive for COVID-19, but have now moved beyond the timeframe of the virus’ short-term ill effects.
The news isn’t all good, since Kerr County lost another permanent resident to the virus, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 142.
Additionally, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 22, that it had seven people in the hospital in Kerrville who are being treated for COVID-19. Of those 7, none are in the intensive care unit. That number is slightly higher than the 4 inpatients reported last Thursday.
Regionally, in hospitals within the 28-county region that Kerr County belongs to, there were 196 COVID-19 inpatients. That represents 3.0% total occupancy across those medical facilities. The current figure is shows a decrease from the 209 hospitalizations (3.4% occupancy) regionwide reported last week.
Here’s where Kerr County currently stands:
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Update As of Dec. 22, 2021
• 154 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. (Down from the 209 reported about a week ago on Dec. 16.)
• 7,009 recoveries - people who were confirmed positive for the virus, but who have since “timed out” beyond its short-term effects. (This figure has shown a positive increase from the 6,939 recoveries reported last week.)
• 142 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19 (Another fatality was reported in the last week’s time.)
• 7 hospitalizations of patients currently receiving treatment for active COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville. None are currently in the ICU. (This number is slightly higher than the 4 reported Dec. 16.)
• 196 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients across the 28-county region that includes Kerr County. This figure means that COVID-19 patients are now taking up 3.0% of the capacity of hospital facilities across the region. (Today’s report is an improvement over the 209 regional hospitalizations and 3.4% occupancy reported last Thursday.)
Vaccine Totals, Kerr County
As of Dec. 22, 2021
• 20,100 vaccines allotted to Kerr County, Texas;
• 56,947 vaccine doses received by Kerr County residents;
• 27,770 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine;
• 24,065 locals who are now “fully vaccinated” (defined by the Centers for Disease Control as both shots of the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the 1-shot Janssen vaccine;)
• 7,588 citizens who have received their booster dose (This represents a new statistical category added today to the report.)
Kerr County Breakdown into Age Divisions of People Considered Fully Vaccinated – Dec. 22, 2021
• 5-11 years old – 118 people fully vaccinated;
• 12-15 years old – 697 people fully vaccinated;
• 16-49 years old – 7,504 people fully vaccinated;
• 50-64 years old – 5,997 people fully vaccinated;
• 65-79 years old – 7,159 people fully vaccinated;
• 80-plus years old – 2,587 people fully vaccinated;
• UNKNOWN – 3 people fully vaccinated.
TOTAL AS OF Dec. 22, 2021: 24,065 people – 48.05% of Kerr County’s population over 5 years of age are fully vaccinated. 55.45% of the county’s residents over the age of 5 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.