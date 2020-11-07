Doyle Center renovating, expanding services

Plans are moving forward for more upgrades in the Doyle Center neighborhood community center.
As of late October, the plans on paper are beginning to become reality, as sets of portable buildings were delivered to the west end of the property, and staff members were packing up offices to move out of the former school building and into temporary offices.
The Doyle Community Center, Inc., has developed a plan to renovate this facility. This renovation will create a more secure, efficient and functional building in which to provide services, particularly those planned through a national grant for the “Build Health” program.
The renovations include, in two phases, first about $338,450 for new ceiling and insulation, water lines, complete HVAC, wet-pipe fire-sprinkler system, electrical service above ceiling, and kitchen and dining area.
Phase Two for about $497,530 would include selective interior demolition; new main entrance, wiring, lighting, electrical, flooring finishes and paint and grease traps; and remodeled restrooms.
The city’s EIC approved last March an amended amount of $500,000 to include architectural services and use of portable buildings during renovation.
Funding includes donated time and expertise from Peter Lewis, architect, and Nicole Lundrum on his staff.
Doyle Center Board President Kay Tally-Foos said overall bids are due Nov. 17, and they are hoping for a December start on actual construction.
“We’ve talked about having a big ‘block demolition party’ when this starts,” she said. “This project is on the shoulders of a lot of people, and we’ve put a lot of spirit and energy in it since 2003.”
Tally-Foos got sets of the final plans last month, and already is very familiar with the changes they will be seeing in the old school building.
“The HVAC, fire system and most of the electrical system will be replaced. That’s probably the most important and basic need,” she said. “The original school building was made of cinder-block, and they just laid the electrical lines on top of that inside the building. And the old air-conditioning and heating units don’t efficiently cool or heat the building anymore.”
She said inside the basically rectangular building, plans show a larger kitchen in the same location. Space will be taken from the dining room next door, as the board and architects envision the kitchen as a teaching space for classes, not just preparation and serving space for events. A pass-through opening will still connect the two rooms.
“The kitchen will have a new door to the hall; more counter space, lockable pantry, ice machine, counter-top range, a commercial refrigerator, and a three-hole sink,” she said. “We actually have a second plan for the kitchen that’s more expensive. It includes a countertop next to the dining room, and a special vent-hood for a larger range, but we would have to raise more money for those things.”
The new but temporary health clinic and small bathroom will give up its space to a larger, updated men’s restroom.
In what they call the “assembly room,” the largest “event” space with the stage at one end, the stage will stay for future use, and a sound system will be added.
“This is where the Blue Santa programs and other big events will continue to be held.”
Tally-Foos said in this room as well as throughout the building, the lowered ceiling and lighting will be removed and a finished ceiling raised again to its original height.
“You can tell by comparing the height of the windows and the lowered ceiling that the ceiling tile system was added afterwards. When that’s removed and placed higher into the rafters, we can get better light into the rooms through the full height of the windows.”
Alumni of the school have told her this large room was Principal/ teacher B.T. Wilson’s classroom.
Across the hallway, three office spaces will stay in place; and a larger health clinic will be constructed towards the west end of the building.
“The health clinic will have a waiting room, an ‘intake’ area, and a clinic room, probably about three times the size of the temporary one we put in.”
She’s excited about the whole project, but the change that’s “nearest and dearest to my heart,” she said, is rebuilding the main entrance of the building at its original site where the arch shape of the former entry still can be seen on the exterior of the building.
They plan to add native stone to its design, improve the entry from the curb and sidewalk outside, and take back what became a storage room inside to be the main entry to the building. Visitors will walk inside through a small foyer, to a reception area on the north side of the building.
Tally-Foos said the current Barnett Street entry to the assembly hall will stay, while they plan signage, stonework and other design elements to denote the new main entry doors.
Inside the building, further west the two former school classrooms will remain in the same place, with upgrades including raised ceilings and better lighting, for use by programs in the building. And a new women’s restroom will be placed across that hall, plus three separate office spaces.
She said they plan to build a new canopy outside over the west door.
“We are planning for the functionality of 2020 but with aspects of the heritage of the building. People will see purple accents in some paint and tiles, the school colors of the Doyle School.”
Medical/Transportation
Last spring, using the organization’s BUILD Grant, Robyn Pipkin joined the staff part-time as a family nurse practitioner in family medicine. She also is certified as an emergency nurse.
She is one of two proposed medical personnel, assigned through Peterson Health, who will be working with neighborhood patients who come to the health clinic at the Doyle Center. To make an appointment at the Doyle health clinic, call 258-7900.
With the continuing partnership with Kerr Konnect, staff and volunteers are offering rides to various destinations for neighborhood residents, including doctor’s offices. They have at least one driver on staff, and last May they took delivery of a vehicle that belongs to the Hope for Health program to continue that service.
Fundraising
Katie Givens is “Project Manager” for Hope for Health at the Doyle Center.
The total renovation budget for the building is $1,129,744, based on board discussions.
Lois Shaw is Doyle Community Center facility manager; and Clifton Fifer Jr., community outreach coordinator for the center.
Givens can be contacted by email at hfh.katieg@newhopecounselingtx.org; or by phone at 377-8035. The Doyle Center is located at 110 W. Barnett St.
‘BUILD Health
Challenge Award’
In partnership as “The Hope for Health Collaborative,” $250,000 in funding and resources was received to support the work of seven cooperating entities, including New Hope, Peterson Health, Texas Department of State - Region 8, Barnett Chapel and Glory Community Garden, City of Kerrville, and the Doyle Community Center.
With their community partners, Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Schreiner University, Raphael Free Clinic, Peterson Community Clinic, Families and Literacy, Kerr Konnect, and Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley, they are working on revitalization of the Doyle neighborhood.
A required community match is provided by Peterson Health in the form of clinic services, screenings, health education, and other “in-kind” services.
Current Doyle programs may include, after the COVID-19 threat is passed, but are not limited to, after-school and summer kids’ club; community gatherings such as Blue Santa; adult educational programs such as GED tutoring, and evening family programs.
Tally-Foos leads a 10-member board of directors, aided by an eight-member advisory board.
They are still accepting donations, and raising funds to match a $175,000 challenge grant for playground and pavilion improvements. She said sustainability in the future must be insured, so next they target future staff and operations money, and a new endowment fund.
Tally-Foos has a personal interest there, as her mother Jean H. Tally was one of two teachers in the school building until about 1982, and Kay spent many after-school hours there. “Public-school kindergarten was mandated for economically disadvantaged students when I was 10. My parents were friends of Tom Daniels and other educators here then. Mom taught with Linda Seymour. It was a vacant building and they got to outfit activity centers for the students. Mom was ‘lead teacher’ here about 10 years, with no principal onsite. She knew everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.