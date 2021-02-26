KPD chief praises effort by department

Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall said the members of his department went above and beyond the call of duty to protect and serve the community during the unprecedented winter storm that first began Feb. 12, relented Feb. 19 and resulted in 1,237 calls for service to KPD officers.
“One of our lieutenants was iced in at her house between Harper and Fredericksburg, but found a way to get here and she stayed for 48 hours, sleeping in her office and assisting in dispatch,” McCall said. “They were unable to get some of our dispatchers into the office due to weather, so she supplemented their effort in our call center.”
McCall said the dedication by Lt. Mary Krebs is just one example of the dedication shown by his members of his department.
On Friday, Feb. 12, several KPD officers assisted the Department of Public Safety in closing down Interstate 10 after icy conditions made it impassable.
“We sent our officers out there to help close down access to the interstate,” McCall said. “But we really started ramping up our personnel on Saturday.”
McCall said a multi-vehicle accident involving 18-wheel transport vehicles occurred on Interstate 10 Feb. 13 when thick sheets of ice covered the long hill leading to the Kerrville exit.
“There were 12 or 13 tractor trailers involved in that accident just east of the city,” McCall said. “We had already increased our personnel for that shift, but also saw multiple accidents on city streets during that time and we called in an additional two officers that night.”
McCall said City of Kerrville officials identified the need for extra personnel on shift prior to the storm and devised plans to allow officers to rest, report for duty and keep fresh officers on the streets.
“We brought in all of our investigators in uniform so they could assist with patrol functions and be readily identifiable,” McCall said. “All the command staff reported in uniform. Anyone that was a police officer reported in uniform to assist with patrol. We had an all-hands-on-deck approach all week.”
McCall said due to the heavy call load and chaotic nature of the work, he tried to keep each officer on the shift that they worked, rather than logging overtime on back-to-back shifts.
“Adding in the additional manpower from the our investigative unit allowed us to protect our patrol officers from fatigue,” McCall said.
McCall said he has received numerous e-mails from citizens praising his officers for their work in helping them from “terrible circumstances,” but did not want to highlight a single event.
“I think to pick only one of these stories would do an injustice to all the others that were out there doing fantastic work,” McCall said. “We had a lot of people call us saying they didn’t have power, they didn’t have water and needed help. In those cases, we sent officers to them to get them out of their homes and to the shelters.”
McCall said some of the calls his officers responded to included individuals that were stuck in their vehicle and needed help to reach their homes.
“We had one couple stranded close to their home, but couldn’t make it. Our patrol vehicle couldn’t make it either, so the officer walked the couple up to their home,” McCall said. “It was dangerous for them to walk on the ice and freezing temperatures, so we helped them get to safety.”
McCall has only lived in Kerrville for a short time, beginning his work at the helm of KPD on Nov. 30. He said he was incredibly touched by the support and compassion displayed by the community during this difficult time.
“The outpouring of support in this community is something special,” McCall said. “We saw that yesterday as we were doing our water delivery missions throughout the city. We had people coming out wanting to help us go door-to-door and get water to their neighbors.”
As KPD chief, McCall serves on the City of Kerrville’s Emergency Operation Center, an internal city effort to coordinate, collaborate and communicate during an emergency. In that capacity, McCall said he witnessed tremendous community support from organizations and private entities alike.
“Through our EOC, we contacted Shreiner University, who volunteered their dorms for our people who live outside of the city to stay there,” McCall said. “Over the weekend, we had two officers and dispatcher stay there and through the week we had several officers and dispatchers utilize the Schreiner dorms.”
Overall, McCall said he could not be any happier with the response and professionalism exhibited by his officers during the emergent event that lasted more than a week.
“I’m so very proud of how all of our men and women rose to the occasion,” McCall said. “Everyone was looking for a way to pitch in and lend a hand. It was very impressive to witness the dedication to the community that all of our personnel exhibited. They wanted to make an impact in helping make the event safer for the community.”
McCall said the inter-agency support between law enforcement and Kerrville Fire Department has been amazing since taking over KPD, but the past week truly highlighted how well first responders work together.
“We rely on each other every day, but this past week has intensified that need for the teamwork and being able to work together to resolve some of the unprecedented issues that we were all dealing with,” McCall said.
McCall also praised the response by Calvary Temple Church and First United Methodist Church for opening their doors to provide shelter for the many residents and visitors that were displaced or without power at their homes.
“The effort that these people put forth to provide a safe place for our citizens was amazing,” McCall said. “Without these shelters, I am not sure how we could have helped a great number of people.”
While the City of Kerrville, KPD and KFD were prepared for the weather, no one could have predicted the state’s power grid failure, which created additional problems for both citizens and first responders.
In addition to praising his officers and dispatchers, McCall said the planning by City of Kerrville officials made a huge impact on the ability to serve citizens, saying that the EOC was able to identify solutions to problems as they arose, citing the creation of the shelters and private-public partnership in providing potable water to residents who were without water as only two of many examples.
