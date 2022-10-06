An electrical malfunction in a carport area is being blamed for a fire that resulted in an estimated $700,000 in damage at Juniper Village senior living community last week.
According to Fire Marshal Jason Lackey, the call for the fire was received by Kerrville Fire Department on Monday, Sept. 26 at 5:52 p.m.
Firefighters arrived on scene three minutes later and began to battle the blaze, Lackey said.
In total, three engine companies, one ladder truck, battalion chief and one EMS unit made scene, he said.
Lackey said the quick response likely saved further damage to nearby structures, including the residential living area.
“The (quick) response time was a factor in helping keep the fire from spreading. The responding crews were able to provide a quick knock-down of the fire, while protecting the other buildings closest to the building involved,” Lackey said. “This particular day, winds were at 13 mph with gusts of 21 mph at the time of the fire. Wind speed can play a large role in fires spreading. We certainly cannot control weather, but based on weather conditions, operations can plan a strategy and prioritize the attack of the fire. Overall, operations did a phenomenal job in preventing any other damage to surrounding buildings and was able to extinguish the fire within 12 minutes of arriving on scene.”
According to Lackey, firefighters develop strategy and priority plans within seconds of arriving on scene of any fire.
The estimated damage, Lackey said, is $200,000 for the structure and $500,000 for the contents of the structure, which included several vehicles.
