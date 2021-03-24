Roy discusses border, FEMA and vaccines

U.S. Congressman Chip Roy said he was happy to be back in Texas and among his constituents this week as he made his way from county to county visiting with organizations, governmental officials and local residents.
Roy, who represents the 21st Congressional District of Texas, including Kerr County, made a stop by the Hill Country Community Journal newsroom to discuss the crisis at the Texas-Mexico border, Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance for local residents following Winter Storm Uri and the local struggle to obtain vaccines.
With regard to the influx, the situation along Texas southern border, where thousands of individuals are seeking asylum from other countries, Roy said the situation is dire.
Roy said last week he went to the border to assess the situation for himself, saying that numbers are overwhelming to Border Patrol agents, specifically the numbers of unaccompanied minors.
“I first went to the facility in Carrizo Springs, its operated by BCFS,” Roy said. “That facility has reached maximum capacity at 952 kids. BCFS is doing a great job. They know how to handle the situation, but there are more kids than they can handle.”
Roy said due to the overflow, unaccompanied immigrant children are being transported to non-BCFS facilities in Midland and Dallas, run by FEMA.
“One of the problem is trying separate out COVID-positive kids, of which there were dozens,” Roy said. “BCFS knows how to handle these types of situations, but FEMA does not. This is not ideal and we are hearing some concerning questions out of that.”
Further down the border, Roy said he visited with Border Patrol agents.
“It’s so sad. They are outmanned and outgunned,” Roy said. “The only people who are benefitting from this situation are the drug cartels and human traffickers.”
Roy said regardless of your stance on immigration, he believes that if the Biden administration was truly aware of what is happening along the border, he would have a different view on allowing immigrants to enter the United States.
“He (Biden) is either oblivious to it all or he is intentionally allowing it to happen,” Roy said. “Either way, it’s not a good scenario for America.”
Roy said he stays in contact with law enforcement agencies within his district who are all reporting an uptick in crime, including burglaries, high-speed pursuits and break-ins that are being linked to illegal immigrant activity.
“I spoke to the mayor in Uvalde, who told me his department was involved in 22 high-speed pursuits in one week,” Roy said.
Roy said his statements are not political, but rather common sense on how to operate the border.
“The Del Rio mayor is a Democrat and he is saying ‘What are ya’ll doing. We are being overrun’,” Roy said. “All of this is avoidable. We just need to hold the line on the border and do what the Trump administration was doing.”
Roy said former President Donald Trump utilized Title 42 of the United States Code, which deals with public health and welfare, to stop the flow of traffic into the country due to COVID-19 concerns in conjunction with a “Return to Mexico” agreement Trump made with Mexican officials.
“We do that and it takes the pressure off,” Roy said. “It was working, but the current administration is doing the opposite. They are announcing they will do amnesty. They are saying they are relaxing the procedures at the border. They are involved in ‘Catch and Release.’ But now it is getting worse and yesterday they announced that they are doing ‘Catch and Release’ with no court date. That is the equivalent of not catching or monitoring anyone.”
Roy said encouraging citizens of other countries to flock to the United States is dangerous for both the immigrants seeking to enter the country and the citizens of the U.S., but empowers the cartels.
“The cartels are using the confusion to make $11 million per day moving human beings for trafficking purposes,” Roy said. “And, we cannot account for all of the people who are coming in the dark of night, because all our manpower is down at the processing centers.”
Roy said he is monitoring the counties of his district and those south of his district closely, saying it is only a matter of time before the trouble reaches Central Texas.
“Of all of the innocent people coming here to seek a better life, there is also a percentage of bad people seeking to harm others and we can’t tell you who they are,” Roy said.
FEMA assistance
Roy represents all or part of 10 Texas counties and of those, he said, seven received quick approval from FEMA for individual assistance following last month’s winter storm. On behalf of the other three counties, Roy said he has been “rattling the cages” to try and find an answer on why Kerr, Bandera and Real counties have not received federal assistance.
“The answer that I’ve been given is that the requirements for FEMA approval require going through and filling out the information and that these counties are just behind,” Roy said. “We pushed back on them and this tells me that we need a slightly better system than the one we have.”
Roy said he and his staff will continue to lobby FEMA on behalf of Kerr, Bandera and Real counties for assistance.
Vaccines
While he is not directly involved in allotment of vaccines to counties in his district, Roy said he has been in regular communication with Peterson Health CEO/President Cory Edmondson and local officials, who have been urging increased doses be delivered locally.
Edmondson, along with Mayor Bill Blackburn, County Judge Rob Kelly and other officials have been lobbying for more vaccines for weeks.
Peterson Health has seen a steady flow of vaccines, but only in small amounts.
While visiting with Journal Publisher Tammy Prout, Roy texted Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of Texas Department of Health & Human Services, and inquired about the seemingly slow trickle of vaccines to the Kerr County area.
“He told me Peterson Health is receiving 1,500 doses this week, which is more than they have received in the past,” Roy said. “Hopefully, this is a good trend.”
Given the demographics of the county, with nearly a third of the population over the age of 65, Roy agreed that more vaccines are needed and promised to stay apprised of the situation and in contact with Edmondson and other local leaders, offering to make contact with officials if needed to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine locally.
