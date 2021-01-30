Vaccines on their way to Kerr County

For several weeks now, Peterson Health, City of Kerrville, and Kerr County leaders have been reaching out to state legislators and state health organizations to inquire about why Kerr County is not receiving more vaccines given its proven capability to quickly stand up mass vaccination clinics and the fact that Kerrville is the largest medical and population center in the Hill Country.
“We’ve spent a lot of energy into getting some answers and getting this vaccine, and it’s frustrating,” Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson said. “The County, The City of Kerrville, Peterson Health, H.E.B. and other local pharmacies are ready and waiting to go with a solid plan in place to administer vaccines to our community.”
Ramping up efforts to get answers, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly has made multiple calls to legislators and state agencies over the past three weeks, and Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn was in Austin this past week to learn more about the significant shortage in vaccines available statewide.
“Availability of the vaccine is an issue across Texas and the U.S.,” Blackburn said. “There are 28 million Texans but only 380 thousand vaccines available per week statewide.”
According to Judge Kelly, “Given sufficient vaccines, we know that we can vaccinate 1,000-2,000 people per day. In fact, for the past 10 years we have proven that we can vaccinate 1,000 residents a day through our regional flu clinic. With our community stakeholders working together, we are the only county in the region that can do this.”
And now, it appears that all of this effort is paying off.
“We are relieved and thankful to receive news from state officials that we will be receiving a total of 1,200 vaccines in Kerr County next week,” Kerrville Fire and EMS Chief Eric Maloney said. Maloney and Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas are working in cooperation with Peterson Health, the Kerrville H.E.B, and others in order to get vaccines out to tier 1A medical workers first, then any remaining doses to tier 1B individuals (persons 65 years of age and older, individuals with compromised health over 16 years old, and teachers).
For more information or questions about the vaccine will be distributed locally, call the following information lines at (830) 315-5900 or 5901/5902/5903/5904 Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
In the meantime, the county encourages the community to register now for CodeRed to receive vaccine and other emergency management notifications. Links are available on the Kerr County website as well as the City of Kerrville website.
Kerr County residents can also check on availability of vaccines in Fredericksburg for the coming week. Their phone line and registration link will open when vaccine registration is available. To register, visit HYPERLINK "https://www.hillcountrymemorial.org/hill-country-covid/" www.HillCountryCovid.care and click on “Vaccine Registration” or call 830-990-6648.
The Kerrville VA Medical Center has also been vaccinating veterans with an “assignment” in Kerrville who are 65 years of age and older. To make an appointment, veterans can contact the southwest VA call center at (877) 537-7348.
There are other locations and providers that may have the COVID-19 vaccine now and the public can view them at HYPERLINK "https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html" https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html.
Other helpful resources and sites include The Texas Department of State Health Services at HYPERLINK "http://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunice/vaccine" www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunice/vaccine (Search FAQ’s or Vaccination Hubs) and the CDC website at HYPERLINK "http://www.cdc.gov" www.cdc.gov.
For more information or questions about the 2021 vaccine clinic and plans, call the following information lines at (830) 315-5900 or 5901/5902/5903/5904 Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
