Local animal shelters at capacity

The “no vacancy” sign has been hanging outside on not only the Kerr County Animal Control facility, but also other rescue organizations in the area for many months. The situation has not improved and is likely not going to improve until the capacity to house animals increases.
Passage of Proposition C on the upcoming Nov. 8 bond election will address the issue, but it will likely take another two years to get the new facility built on land already owned by the county on Spur 100.
Kerr County has partnership agreements with both Freeman-Fritts and the Kerrville Humane Society to save animals that are deemed adoptable from being euthanized.
“Animal control is busting at the seams. The new location will be ideal. It’s just down the street from our shelter. What they have now is old and dangerous,” said Phyllis Allen, senior vet tech and shelter manager at the Freeman-Fritts animal shelter. Allen has worked at Freeman-Fritts for 19 years.
Allen said the county and the other shelters need to provide a “uniform front” to battle the overpopulation of dogs and cats in Kerr County. A major solution to the issue is to provide low cost spay and neuter services for pet owners.
Freeman-Fritts and the Cailloux Kerrville Humane Society are privately funded no-kill shelters that work with Kerr County Animal Control to facilitate adoptions.
“We have about 200 animals in our care presently, both on-site and in foster homes,” Allen said. “Last year we rescued 1,015 animals that came to the facility and then were adopted out from here.”
They work with several other rescue groups also.
“What we cannot hold physically in our organization, we can still save their lives by getting them and sending them to other rescues,” Allen added.
Freeman-Fritts focuses mostly on animals they get from Kerr County Animal Control. They accept neonatal kittens into their shelter that require a higher level of care.
“We have accepted 209 kittens already from animal control this year,” Allen said.
She said they have really good primary rescue partners in Waco and Austin that will take the overflow, especially of kittens, when they are old enough for adoption.
“Our goal is to save as many lives as possible from animal control.”
Freeman-Fritts has an on-staff veterinarian, Dr. Shelby Key, who performs spay and neuter surgery on all the animals before they are adopted.
“Dr. Key is a huge proponent of the concept of spay and neuter. A fixed animal is a lot easier to get rescues to take,” Allen added. She said they do about 14 surgeries a day at the shelter and some days, when needed, they do more.
“Yesterday we did 21 surgeries. This is a partnership among a lot of organizations,” she added.
Allen said they are facing the same issue that many other businesses are having in the community.
“We need more help. Right now we are trying to hire a kennel technician and we also need volunteers. The more help we have the more we can do,” Allen added.
Currently, because of the staff shortage, they are limited to a schedule of four days a week and only from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the shelter to be open to the public for adoptions.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society of Kerrville shelter on Junction Hwy between Kerrville and Ingram is facing the same issues as the other shelters.
Penny Bowman is the president of the Humane Society chapter and also manages the society’s resale shop located on the same property as the shelter.
“The Cailloux Foundation provided the funds for building our shelter, but the thrift store is our only source of income for costs of running the shelter,” Bowman said.
The shelter has 32 dog runs and eight cat rooms that can hold up to ten cats per room.
“This year has been really hard,” Bowman said. “We’ve had lots of calls for litters of puppies and kittens.”
Sometimes people drop off animals and Bowman said the only thing they can do is keep the animals. They sometimes ask for a donations to pay for the spay or neuter of the animals that are brought to the shelter.
“All the time we are at capacity. When one is adopted then there is always another waiting,” she said. They have a fostering program that provides for a week’s stay in the home to be sure the animal gets along with other animals and/or with the children in the family so they reserve the space at the shelter until they are sure the adoption will go through.
“Staffing is also an issue for us. We were closed to the public for a long time during COVID and we are just getting fully staffed again.”
Bowman said they need volunteers to help by socializing the cats and walking the dogs and especially to help in the resale shop.
The shelter only accepts Kerr County animals and works closely with Kerr County Animal Control when they have animals that are adoptable and the humane society has space for them.
“Little dogs are highly adoptable, but most of the time the animals we get from animal control are big dogs,” Bowman said.
The humane society facility is open Monday thru Friday and Bowman said she hopes to be able to open on Saturdays for viewing again soon. Adoptions will not be done on Saturdays.
“The last three years have been really tough. The answer to the problem? People need to spay and neuter their pets,” Bowman said.
Bowman said the new proposed county facility will be “wonderful” because it will give the other rescue agencies more time to facilitate adoptions.
“The huge changes in animal control have been for the best (establishing an adoption option). Kerrville Pets Alive works really hard with them. It’s amazing how many places say they are no-kill. But you cannot adopt out an aggressive animal.”
Karen Guerriero from Kerrville Pets Alive said recently they were faced with an euthanasia deadline for two dogs at the county shelter and KPA was able to get them out of the shelter and they are currently being boarded and prepared for adoption.
“It was the first time in two years that we had really adoptable animals that we thought would have to be euthanized to free up space at the county facility,” Guerriero said.
Twice recently the county has had to seize large numbers of animals from substandard living conditions (13 in one seizure and 49 in another) and receiving that many at one time has put enormous stress on the facility and staff. In both situations KPA stepped up to assist with the animals.
“People are getting rid of their furry friends because of a lot of different factors. COVID, the economy, lack of pet-friendly rentals, expensive pet deposits and lack of affordable medical care for pets are some of the reasons. Lots of animals are being dumped and lots of animals are being flushed out because of developments to property,” Guerriero said.
As the population of the county continues to grow, so too does the animal population increase, Guerriero pointed out.
“We’re dealing with a shelter that has been the same size for many years,” she said. “The need for a larger shelter is obvious but we also understand when Prop C passes in November that it will take two more years to complete the new facility on Spur 100.”
In the meantime, Guerriero said, pet owners need to take measures to be responsible with their animals and get them spayed and neutered and microchipped. Many animals have been reunited with their owners because of the microchip scanners available at KCAS or at the Pets Alive office on Clay St.
Guerriero praised Kerr County commissioners for their support of the county’s adoption program instituted at Kerr County Animal Control.
“By state law all they are required to do is rabies and animal control enforcement, not adoptions,” she said. “I want to commend commissioners for allowing adoptions. They don’t have to do that.”
Guerriero also praised both the Freeman-Fritts and the Kerrville Humane Society for their assistance in facilitating adoptions for animals that come to them from the county facility. Freeman-Fritts also provides low cost spay and neuter services paid for by KPA.
KPA also works with rescue groups in Fredericksburg, Warrior’s Heart in Bandera (provides service dogs for veterans with PTSD) and TRUAA shelter outside Center Point.
They also have volunteers who will transport animals to San Antonio where they meet people who transport adoptable animals to other rescues around the state of Texas.
“Our common mission is to save pets from euthanasia,” Guerriero said.
Guerriero also said people in the community have begun to step up when they find an animal by keeping them safe in their home until they can be reunited with their owner instead of taking them to the county animal services facility. KPA will also help in that situation, if needed.
Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens confirmed that KCAS has come close recently to having to euthanize adoptable animals because of lack of space, but luckily KPA has stepped up to provide for the animals and avoid the death sentence. KCAS only euthanizes non-adoptable animals.
Kerr County Animal Control Officer Nichole Golden is the county’s adoption coordinator and she works closely with Kerrville Pets Alive to facilitate the rescue and adoption of dogs and cats that end up at the county facility.
The county has approximately 31 usable dog kennels. There are two rooms designated for cats…divided into friendly, adoptable cats and non-adoptable aggressive cats.
“We can only release the friendly, adoptable cats to the rescues because of the liability issues,” Golden said.
A major problem for the county is the need for an increase in affordable spay and neuter options on a regular, consistent basis, Golden added.
“We have pop-up spay or neuter clinics, but they don’t address the needs of Kerr County with over 50,000 residents,” Golden said. “We are just having too many puppies and kittens born.”
Golden said they try to keep space for incoming animals but larger size seizures like they have had recently taxes both the facility and the staff.
“Without the volunteer support we could not have handled those situations” Golden said. “We would have had to euthanize. Spay and neuter is the key to the decrease of unwanted population.”
On a positive note, Golden reported that Kerr County’s rabies problems have been minimal this year with less than 10 cases confirmed so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.