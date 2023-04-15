KISD Board candidates state case

With less than two weeks remaining before early voting begins in the May 6 Kerrville City Council election for Place 1 and Place 2, and the Kerrville ISD District 2 contest, this week the Community Journal will provide an overview of the KISD candidates, their reason for running for office and answers to specific questions on issues.
Early voting and election day voting will be at the Kathleen Cailloux Center for the Performing Arts on Main Street. No other locations to vote will be available.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 24 through May 4. Election day the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters who live within the city limits and live in KISD District 2 will find it easy to vote in both races. KISD District 2 covers a large area of northern Kerr County between Hwy. 16 on the east, past Harper Rd. on the west and north all the way to the Gillespie County line, and includes several large subdivisions in the unincorporated part of the county. Those residents will only vote in the KISD board race. District 1 has incumbent Rolinda Schmidt running unopposed, but we asked her to also answer the questions that we submitted to the other two candidates.
Kerrville ISD District 2
race between incumbent
Jack Stevens and challenger Brandon Aery
Tell us about yourself…what you want the voting public to know about you, family, education, background and why you are running for school board?
Jack Stevens
I am a fifth-generation Kerrville native. My wife taught in the Kerrville School District for 12 years before becoming an administrator. I am a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis and served 20 years in the Navy as an officer and a pilot. My heritage in the Hill Country, coupled with my background in leadership and decision-making in the U.S. Navy, make me a unique and ideal candidate to serve as a trustee on the KISD board. I have spent 18 years on the school board and I have seen first-hand that KISD is all about children. I helped develop the Kerrville ISD vision statement and firmly believe our employees are our greatest asset. My goal is to continue to provide a positive environment for learning, teaching and for connecting with our community.
Brandon Aery
I was born and raised in the Texas Hill Country, the son of a homebuilder and a mother who was an educator. I was taught the importance of hard work, faith, honesty and education. I graduated from Angelo State University. I was a vice-president in the commercial construction industry and managed multi-million dollar projects which included numerous public school and university projects prior to moving back to the Hill Country four and a half years ago. Like many young families, we decided to move from Houston to Kerrville to escape the trappings of urban culture. I own a family business. I am the father of twin sixth graders at Hal Peterson Middle School. I am running because I want to represent parents who are advocating to make KISD better than it is and to improve the quality of education for our kids.
What issues within the school district do you want the new superintendent to prioritize and develop solutions for the board to consider?
Jack Stevens
Top of the list is ensuring a positive culture and climate at all of our campuses to maximize the potential of students and staff. I understand that the middle school is a community concern. I look forward to working with our new superintendent to make Hal Peterson Middle School the absolute best campus it can and should be. Second on the list is safety and security. We have an active district safety committee and we are making great strides in securing our campuses. A new fresh look at all of the safety and security issues by our new superintendent will help ensure we are doing all the things we can do to make KISD the safest environment it can be. I also look forward to the new superintendent integrating quickly with our district staff and identifying issues related to teacher morale and retention.
Brandon Aery
We need a school superintendent who reflects and promotes our community values without being encumbered by woke ideas. KISD has a low teacher retention rate, low teacher salaries and has difficulty empowering teachers to deal with student misbehavior. There is bullying and behavioral issues, as there have always been, but these times are difficult. The Student Code of Conduct in in place, but is it not always enforced. Obscene books have been found in our school libraries and classrooms. This needs to change. KISD should introduce and promote more trade and career path programs to prepare our kids for a non-collegiate route to enter the working world.
How can the school district improve recruitment and retention of teachers and other professional personnel, as well as support staff?
Jack Stevens
The beautiful Hill Country and the strong reputation of the school district are huge draws that help recruitment, but a recurring issue seems to be the high cost of housing in the area. Salaries are always something that we need to keep up with. We need to carefully leverage budget issues so we can continue raising pay and maintaining competitive salaries. It is easy to think that more money will make folks happier, and it will to a certain degree. We also need to provide wonderful places to work with great school climates and safe environments. We need to maintain a reputation for academic excellence and we need to continue to provide professional growth opportunities.
Brandon Aery
We need to focus on increasing salaries or benefits of teachers in lieu of creating more central office and administration positions. Administration should empower teachers and staff to handle the misbehavior of the students. I believe hiring hall monitors/security personnel who can focus solely on student behavior separate from the SROs. This will take the pressure off the teacher, as it relates to focusing on discipline and allow them to focus on education, which, in turn, will increase morale. When teachers are managing, they’re not teaching and no one is learning. Teachers are losing the joy of teaching, and, as a result, the education of our children is suffering.
Briefly tell us your position or thoughts on growth in the community and anticipated growth in student population in all KISD schools in the near future.
Stevens: Historically we have been fairly stable in our student population and we have seen no indicators that will change in the near future. We have planned growth on our campuses, if needed, and we always hope that more families will move here and take advantage of the excellent programs that we have. Bringing families to the Hill Country is healthy for our school system.
Aery: As more families see the benefit of escaping the city to smaller towns to raise their children our student population will increase. We must plan for this gowth, and manage it accordingly so the already higher than average student to teacher ratio does not increase.
School Safety: Is there a need for additional security measures in KISD schools?
Stevens: The short answer is yes. So far, we have made great strides in securing our campuses with secure vestibules, security fencing, exterior glass reinforcement and protection, increasing the number of SROs in the district, using programs like Parents on Patrol in our schools, and looking into other programs such as the School Marshal Program and ways to increase adult presence on our campuses. We have hardened our mental and behavioral health programs and continually making technological updates and improving notification and reunification plans.
Aery: Absolutely! The district should ensure that current safety policies are being adhered to at each campus. They should stop “slow walking” the School Marshal Program, which has large community and staff support, and hopefully the board will vote to implement this program before the beginning of the next school year. All campuses need access control/ card readers and security cameras for all exterior doors and SROs on every campus. The district should partner with Dads on Duty to have more fathers volunteer to be on campus throughout instructional hours, provided they pass rigorous background checks. (Note: Aery also questioned the adding of glass security film on schools because the film is not bulletproof. He also criticized the use of glass as walls in the new middle school and said the glass needs to be replaced with sheetrock, CMU or bulletproof glass which, Aery says, may require a safety and security bond issue to be voted on.)
Parent Involvement: Should parents be more involved in curriculum decisions in the classrooms of KISD?
Stevens: Parents need to be engaged with their children’s education. The curriculum is mandated by the state with the TEKS and measured by the STAAR and end-of-course assessments. There is little room for deviation with the standardized framework for course content that the state maintains. The state builds the foundation on which parents and teachers work together to meet the students where they are. Each student is different. They learn at different rates and in different ways. Teachers use a variety of methods to serve all of their students. Parents are important partners and advocates in this process.
Aery: Yes. To have a successful education system, parents are supposed to be partners with the district and are ultimately responsible for what their children are allowed to be taught. That is why it is written in the Texas Education Code and is also outlined in the KISD board-adopted AE Legal Policy titled “Education Philosophy.” Additionally, the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) requires that parents are given many additional rights that must be emphasized for a superior education of our most precious resources-our children.
Career Education Programs: Based on the shortage of workers in our community, do you support adding additional career certification programs to the high school that lead to more jobs that do not require a four-year college degree?
Stevens: Absolutely yes. Anything that the school district can do to improve the pathways for success for the children of our community is desirable. KISD offers programs and certifications in many areas like nursing, welding, culinary arts, aviation, audio/visual and robotics. These programs exist based on student interest, as well as community needs. But we need more. Some of the limitations include space, staffing and budget, as well as student interest. We offer numerous teacher certifications to support highly motivated, motivating and skilled classroom instruction.
Aery: Yes. As the largest school district in the county, Kerrville ISD should be the leader in this educational field. I would like to see more community involvement in programs offered at Tivy, as well as more hands-on courses offered at Peterson Middle School. Providing viable career path opportunities for all KISD students is very important and will ultimately strengthen our community.
COVID Deficit: The impact on the COVID pandemic has caused a learning deficit in our schools nationwide. Do you think KISD’s remediation program is sufficient or can more be done to help students reach the appropriate grade level knowledge to graduate on time?
Stevens: Can we do more? That’s a question that the district lives with every day. KISD can always do more. Currently we work hard to maintain vertical and horizontal alignment with the TEKS. This means that across campuses and grade levels, the education is consistent. The pandemic created some bumps in this process. We are working hard to provide remediation for students who experienced a gap in learning, and we are also striving to meet the standards for progress at each level. This is a huge effort with lots of moving parts. We employ interventionists and tutors to help individual students get up to standards. These things take time. We are working with our available faculty as many hours as we can. KISD is constantly tweaking the program to get better. It will take time to raise everyone back to our previous standards. Fortunately, KISD has outstanding faculty dedicated to teaching and motivated students who want to learn.
Aery: Prior to COVID, I believe the schools were coasting along without a lot of parental participation. Since then, many educational deficiencies were found by parents who were forced to step up and get involved with their child’s education. Remedial programs address learning gaps by reteaching basic skills. They focus on core areas like reading and math. We should reduce non-mandated tests, separate the problem students who cause distractions, review student participation in summer school classes, call on retired educators to assist with in-school tutoring for students struggling, provide teachers more prep time, and allow the teachers to teach versus teaching the test.
Statement from District 1 trustee Rolinda Schmidt (running unopposed)
I have lived in Kerrville for the past 38 years and am married to a homebuilder, Arthur Schmidt. Professionally I am a real estate broker and commercial property manager. Arthur and I are both proud Tivy graduates. I have a bachelor’s degree in social services from San Jose State University. Our children attended Kerrville schools and we currently have grandchildren attending Starkey Elementary, where Arthur serves in the Partners on Patrol program. I serve on the advisory board of the Salvation Army, chair the Boys and Girls Club committee and participate in Kerrville ISD’s sixth-grade outdoor education program. Our family has hosted international students through the Rotary Student Exchange program. I am a former board member of the Kerrville Public School Foundation and a continued strong supporter.
My interest in running for the board is rooted in my belief that education is the pathway to a successful future for our community’s children. The passion I have for public education is as strong today as when I first took the oath of office 27 years ago. No doubt there were challenges then and challenges now. The board’s role in meeting those challenges is to set goals, adopt and review policies, and evaluate student outcomes. We follow growth trends and work with the City of Kerrville officials in addressing the housing needs for both district staff and families moving to Kerrville.
The board of trustees must ensure resources are directly tied to board adopted policies for continual improvement and growth for all students. I am blessed to work with a team that focuses on “children first” in each and every decision. With Dr. Brent Ringo joining our team as superintendent, the board is most interested in his assessment of priorities. Issues most pressing are filling leadership positions at HPMS and Tom Daniels Elementary, teacher and staff compensation, safety and security, staff and student mental health, student discipline and morale.
We continue to address the learning loss resulting from the pandemic and lessons learned moving forward. Parent and community partnerships are integral to student success and we continue to build on those partnerships. We know not all students are college-bound, therefore, the board continues to support the development of pathways for certification in a wide variety of industries, paying close attention to the employment needs of our local businesses.
It continues to be my honor to serve our community as a Kerrville ISD trustee. TFND!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.