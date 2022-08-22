City-wide efforts to conserve water have continued to serve Kerrville well as we head into the third week of August.
Despite drought conditions, average water usage of approximately 4.9 million gallons per day remains significantly below the 6.5 million gallons per day the city averaged at the peak of the 2009-11 drought, with those latter numbers being reached in spite of Stage 2 and Stage 3 water conservation restrictions being enacted during those years.
As stated before, the City of Kerrville thanks all of our citizens for their diligent water conservation efforts this summer, and past city councils and staff for their forethought in approving proactive water supply projects like the Reuse Water system, the Aquifer Storage and Recovery system, and the recent Loop 534 Ellenberger Well. Those projects have considerably softened the impact of the current drought on the Kerrville community’s water supply.
Going forward, the continued lack of rain and its negative impact on the flow of the Guadalupe River has increased the potential for a move to Stage 1 water restrictions, which could happen as early as next week.
The city’s adopted policy for moving into Stage 1 conservation measures is derived by dividing the community’s total water demand by the Water System’s Safe Operating Capacity (SOC, or the amount of drinking water that the city can safely produce). When the seven-day average of demand meets or exceeds 65 percent of SOC, the city will implement Stage 1 water restrictions. Currently, the seven-day average is in the high fifties and rising. Please continue to conserve and reduce personal water demand.
The city has not drawn any “run of the river” (flowing river water) from the Guadalupe River since May 5. This is a requirement set out by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The TCEQ requires the city to allow water flowing into Nimitz Lake to pass through the lake in an equal amount. The Nimitz Lake intakes and outflows are monitored by the TCEQ and are controlled and adjusted weekly per their direction and guidance. The Guadalupe River is dry in certain parts of Kerr County due to a lack of rain, not because of water use by the citizens of Kerrville via other water supply sources they have invested in for decades.
The City of Kerrville currently uses ASR water, native groundwater, and impounded river water stored in Nimitz Lake to meet the community’s potable water demand. The city monitors water production output and makes adjustments on a daily basis, and as these water supply sources decline additional water restrictions will be enacted to help further reduce community demand. The city has approximately one billion gallons of water stored in two ASR wells, which is enough water to serve our citizens three million gallons of water a day for a year.
In addition, the city maintains a 96-million gallon reuse pond with treated effluent water to irrigate area sports fields, including the three golf courses.
Even with all the planning the city has done, and the multi-decade proactive investment from the community in diversifying the water supply sources, the best way to weather the drought is through diligent conservation.
Please continue to conserve water as we move deeper into this drought, and remember to monitor the city’s Facebook and website pages for updates to our water conservation stages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.