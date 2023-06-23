KPD hosts Junior Police Academy

Last week’s Kerrville Police Department’s annual Junior Citizen Police Academy at the Doyle School Community Center saw 11 young adults participate this year. Sgt. Jonathan Lamb was again the coordinator of the weeklong workshop for local youth entering or already in middle school. Assisting Lamb last week were Officers Justin Gonzales, Juan Acosta, Mark Rodriguez and volunteer graduates of the KPD Citizens Police Academy. This was the 14th year of the summer program.
Sgt. Lamb began last Wednesday’s workshop with a discussion with the young adults about June 14, Flag Day, and what it meant. Those in attendance began with reciting the pledge of allegiance to both the U.S. flag and the flag of Texas.
“For a long time, the American flag was the symbol of freedom around the world. It represents freedom, but also sacrifice…those who have sacrificed for our freedom,” Lamb said.
Lamb said the DSCC has been a great host to the summer academy for all but one of the 14 years and that one year while the DSCC was undergoing renovations the academy moved to Starkey Elementary.
“We are looking forward to being able to hold this event and other events at the new public safety facility when it is completed,” Lamb said.
“Our purpose for hosting this academy each summer is to teach young people in our community what the police department does, and letting them know who the men and women behind the badge are in this community,” he said.
Each day the participants began their morning with teambuilding activities. On Monday the department’s Special Operations Unit came to the center and provided a tour of their vehicle and an equipment orientation. On Tuesday the students learned about the “Stop the Bleed” technique used to provide emergency care for a victim until EMS arrives, and later in the day learned about crime scene investigations and evidence-gathering from the KPD Criminal Investigations Unit. Later they witnessed a mock crime scene and learned how investigators gather evidence at the scene.
Wednesday concentrated on learning the appropriate way to do traffic stops and later they performed mock traffic stops and learned about using a radar gun to screen drivers.
Lamb asked the students how many of them had ever been in the vehicle when a parent was stopped by law enforcement. About half of the students raised their hands.
“You guys are going to act as a police officer. We will role play and you are going to learn what to do. We make traffic stops to make sure people are safe. We pull them over when they are not driving safely. The most dangerous 100 days of the year in the U.S. are between the end of the school year and the first day school starts, because there are many new drivers on the road in the summer months,” Lamb said.
He went on to explain the importance of having vehicle insurance and also explained that traffic stops are dangerous for officers.
“Many officers are killed doing routine traffic stops,” Lamb explained and then told the students several scenarios that put officers in danger on the traffic stops.
“Officers who die in the line of duty often die in traffic accidents, especially at night when they make stops. Drunks fixate on the car’s flashing lights and run into the patrol cars,” Lamb said.
He stressed to the students that someone who is stopped is expected to cooperate with the officers and “they do most of the time but, sometimes it goes the other way,” Lamb stressed.
Lamb said the number one reason that vehicles are stopped by law enforcement is speeding, followed by a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic. Running red lights, stop signs, an expired registration, defective equipment, or if a vehicle matches the description of a vehicle involved in a crime, are the other most common reasons for an officer to take action.
He went on to explain that if an officer has probable cause, and explained to the students what constituted probable cause or reason to believe that something was true, that the officer does have the power to search a vehicle or a person on a stop.
“If I walk up to a car and smell marihuana then I have probable cause to search the vehicle. People don’t always tell the truth and sometimes they lie,” Lamb added.
Before going outside to do the mock traffic stops, Lamb went over the 7-Step Violator Contact procedure used by most law enforcement agencies. The students were then asked to use the procedure in their upcoming mock stop exercise.
”Our job is not to lecture people or chew them out, instead our job is to remind them to be safe,” Lamb told the students before they went outside to role-play the traffic stops.
The highlight of the afternoon on Wednesday was a Life Flight emergency helicopter presentation in addition to a health and wellness discussion.
On Thursday the students l learned about how police officers patrol the streets to fight crime and respond to situations where they are needed and participated in a mock patrol scenario with officers. Later in the day the group talked about bullying and cyber bullying plus conflict resolution and peer pressure with representatives from the local office of Baptist Child and Family Services. On Friday the academy concluded with a discussion on internet safety, drug and alcohol awareness, and the academy ended with a graduation ceremony with refreshments furnished by the KPD Police Academy Alumni Association.
"I learned more than anything else that teamwork matters. It's not really how I imagined to be a police officer. There's much more responsibility that come with it," said Liam Rastegar, Harper ISD student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.