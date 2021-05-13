KPD hosts ‘Police Memorial’ ceremony

The Kerrville Police Department hosted a Police Memorial event Monday morning, as part of the National Police Week observance, honoring the 119 police officers across the nation whose deaths are recorded as line-of-duty losses.
“Each year we gather in solumn remembrance to those peace officers who have given their lives in the line of duty,” Kerrville Police Department Chief Chris McCall said as he welcomed guests.
With first responders representing departments across the county and citizens present, the ceremony opened with the posting of the colors and flags being lowered to half-mast.
KPD Lt. Mary Krebs offered the invocation.
Krebs prayed for protection for officers, for wisdom to leaders and closed by saying “let us go forward in peace and dedicate our lives to you, O Lord.”
McCall said in 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as Police Officer Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as National Police Week.
“The flag ceremony we just witnessed left our flag at half-mast,” McCall said. “This flag flies at half-mast to honor our fallen heroes.”
McCall noted that in 2020, 362 police officers lost their lives in the line of duty in the United States.
“That’s 362 too many,” McCall said. “This year, we remember all of the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year and all the years past. They will live on in good memory in all of those whose lives they affected, and those who continue to carry out their duties.”
He said National Police Week is also a time to honor police officers who continue to protect and serve.
“To all officers here today, I say ‘Thank you’,” McCall said. “Thank you for continuing to answer the call. Thank you for putting yourselves in harm’s way for citizens of our community. Thank you for the dedication and professional manner in which you carry out your duties.”
McCall also thanked the officers for the sacrifices they make daily, both personally and professionally in the name of public safety.
He then thanked the citizens present, saying, “We thank you for offering your support with your presence.”
McCall then read the names of 45 Texas peace officers who lost their lives over the past year in the line of duty.
• Officer Nicholas Lee Reyna, Lubbock Police Department;
• Officer Alan Daniel McCollum, Corpus Christi Police Department;
• Deputy Sheriff Richard Edward Whitten, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office;
• Senior Deputy Chritophyer Scott Korzillus, Travis County Sheriff’s Office;
• Sheriff Kirk A. Coker, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office;
• Officer Justin R. Putnum, San Marcos Police Department;
• Deputy Sheriff John Andrew Rhoden, Bell County Sheriff’s Office;
• Officer Jason M. Knox, Houston Police Department;
• Sgt. Lionel Q. Martinez, Alamo Colleges Police Department;
• Sgt. Raymond John Scholwinski, Harris County Sheriff’s Department;
• Chief of Police Marvin Wayne Trejo, Dumas Police Department;
• Deputy Constable Caleb Daniel Rule, Fort Bend County Constable’s office, Precinct 4;
• Deputy Sheriff Juan Menchaca, Harris County Sheriff’s Office;
• Sgt. Dale E. Multer, Travis County Constable’s Office, Precinct 5;
• Lt. Bobby Almager, Corpus Christi International Airport Department of Public Safety;
• Officer Edelmiro Garza, Jr., McAllen Police Department;
• Officer Ismael Z. Chavez, McAllen Police Department;
• Deputy Sheriff Cornelius B. Anderson, Harris County Sheriff’s Office;
• Director N. Kyle Coleman, Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office;
• Senior Police Officer Charlie Williams, Jr., Corpus Christi Police Department;
• Investigator Mark C. Brown, Harris County Constable’s Office, Precinct 5;
• Deputy Sheriff Michael Stevens, Galveston County Sheriff’s office;
• Officer Sheena Die Yarbrough-Powell, Beaumont Police Department;
• Sgt. Raul Salazar, Jr., Nueces County Sheriff’s Office;
• Officer Jorge Cabrera, Mission Police Department;
• Cpl. Charles E. Holt, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office;
• Deputy Sheriff Christopher A. Smith, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office;
• Officer Jose Antonio Buso, Sr., Alamo Colleges Police Department;
• Sgt. Dennis R. Oliver, Jr., Highland Village Police Department;
• Investigator Lemuel Delray Bruce, Houston Fire Marshal’s Office;
• Sgt. Harold L. Preston, Houston Police Department;
• Officer Alexander A. Arango, Everman Police Department;
• Deputy Sheriff Raul A. Gomez, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office;
• Officer Patrick Eugene Sloan, Sunray Police Department;
• Deputy Sheriff Johnny R. Tunches, Harris County Sheriff’s Office;
• Sgt. Sean Sebastian Rios, Houston Police Department;
• Deputy Constable Brad Andrew Briscoe, Brazoria County Constable’s Office, Precinct 1;
• Sgt. Bronc Justin McCoy, Dallas Police Department;
• Senior Police Officer Ernest Leal, Jr., Houston Police Department;
• Chief Deputy Constable M. Wayne Rhodes, Denton County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2;
• Officer Leslie L. Graves II, Perryton Police Department;
• Sgt. Lyle Gene Denny, Panhandle Police Department;
• Lt. Craig L. King, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office;
• Officer Christopher Lynn Elder, Milford Police Department;
• Sgt. David Lynn Schmidt, Seagoville Police Department.
