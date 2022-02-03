City provides updates on weather, roads

Kerrville Police officers on the streets are reporting that city streets are very slick and accumulating ice. TxDOT and the City of Kerrville's Street Department are working hard but everything is slick and getting worse. All roads in the city are beginning to accumulate ice from the excessive amount of rain and sleet. It is actively raining and the temperature is 28° as of 5:40 a.m.
TxDOT and City Of Kerville Street Department have been notified of the following roads that are icing the fastest:
· All of Loop 534
· All of Holsdworth Drive
· SH 16 north of IH 10
· All of SH 27 through town (Main Street & Junction Hwy)
· Sidney Baker bridge
Driving is hazardous right now and we urge everyone who can to stay home. If you absolutely must drive, use extreme caution! Injuries from falling were a major issue at the hospital during last year’s winter storm.
City Hall, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, and other non-essential facilites will be closed until at least noon today.
We will continue to post updates as conditions change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.