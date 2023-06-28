Peterson Health hosted a low-key “topping out” ceremony last week to celebrate the installation of the final steel beam within the outer frame of the construction of the Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center, which is expected to be fully operational next spring.
Speaking to staff and members of the construction team gathered for the event, Peterson Health President & CEO Cory Edmondson was excited and appreciative.
“This is a big deal for us,” Edmondson said. “This is a major project that the community was involved with, the staff was involved with, and we all engaged in.”
The new surgery center is the latest addition to the Peterson Health campus and was made possible through a generous donation by Amanda and J. David Williams, along with capital campaign efforts by the Peterson Health Foundation.
“This is a milestone for us,” Edmondson said. “For generations to come, members of our community will see this building. It is another moment in time for Peterson Health, just like the hospital was and the medical office building was, and the home health building was and now … this.”
Edmondson thanked the Skiles Group construction team and all the subcontractors working diligently on the surgery center.
“We expect they will continue to be on time,” Edmondson said. “Thank you guys, this is an exciting moment for us.”
The project cost is estimated at $38 million, funded in part by 211 donors to the capital campaign, which raised more $20.3 million, and will include renovations to the Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center.
During the week prior to the topping out event, staff, donors and board members were invited to sign or write messages on that final beam.
Amanda and J. David Williams, who have credited their own positive and personal experiences with care at Peterson Health for their calling to donate to the surgery center, wrote their own private message.
“May the Lord bless you and keep you when you enter the doors of the Surgery Center,” the message read and was signed “Amanda and David Williams, 6-17-23.”
During the ceremony those present applauded as the final beam was carried and secured to its final destination, on the highest point of the building.
A groundbreaking for the surgery center was held on Dec. 12, 2022, and construction began shortly after on the building which will serve as the primary outpatient facility for Peterson Health and increase the number of surgical suites by 25 percent, plus elevate the number of procedure and endoscopy rooms by 50 percent.
The Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center will also provide on-site offices for surgeons, create additional preparation and surgical recovery rooms, as well as feature a rooftop garden area for conferences, education and outreach events.
While crediting his team for the success of the construction project thus far, Chief Operating Officer Joe Piszczor, has been charged with overseeing this massive project on behalf of Peterson Health.
Piszczor said the new surgery center has been planned to not only account for current needs, but by increasing the size and the number of operating rooms, the center has been carefully designed to also accommodate future growth.
“These will be larger OR’s that will be able to accommodate various types of procedures in the future,” Piszczor said. “We are looking ahead 15-20 years.”
Piszczor said he holds weekly progress meetings on the project with staff members and the construction manager with Skiles Group, of Richardson, Texas.
“Technically they are ahead of schedule, but it’s very early on,” Piszczor said. “So, we still anticipate a February or March 2024 completion.”
Pending approval from state and local building inspectors, Piszczor said the surgery center could be open and operational by March or April, depending on construction progress between now and then.
While the actual surgical suites will be complete and operational, Piszczor said the second and third floor of the building will be finished out afterward.
“The second and third floors of the building we will continue to build out for physician office space,” Piszczor said. “That most likely will not be ready come March or April but, with regard to the surgery center itself, we hope to be in there by April.”
The construction site for the new surgery center required eliminating valuable parking spaces from the already crowded parking lot.
To immediately address this issue, Peterson Heath officials were able to obtain permission from area property owners, including the First United Methodist Church, to allow staff to park in designated areas off-campus, but close to the hospital.
Piszczor said staff has been supportive and understanding while construction for a new staff parking lot is being completed behind the Peterson Health campus on newly-purchased land.
Piszczor said recent rains and inclement weather around the state has caused some delays to the parking lot project.
“The staff, overall, has been really understanding of the situation,” Piszczor said. “Our mission is to provide exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care, so we don’t want our patients and visitors to have to park out on the street. So, our staff understands we must have ample parking for our patients and visitors.”
Piszczor said the parking lot project will be complete within the next four weeks.
The creation of the new surgery center serves multiple purposes, including expansion and services of outpatient surgical procedures, additional space for those procedures and technology upgrades for surgeons. In addition, removing the surgery center from the Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center will allow for much-needed expansion of multiple service lines at that location, which was built in 2000, more than 20 years ago.
“We have a lot of different service lines at the ACC (Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center) and have added many more since the facility was first built,” Piszczor said. “It’s over 20 years old, however. The OR (operating room) is still in very good shape, but technology has changed.”
Tim Rye, Peterson Health Chief Strategic Development Officer, said they have just simply outgrown the OR at the ACC.
“We need more surgery suites with all of the physicians we’ve added and specialty services we’ve added that probably weren’t even a thought 20 years ago,” Rye said.
Added service lines include plastic surgery, gastroenterology and pain management, which will soon be served in the new surgery center.
Rye said the medical field is seeing a shift as well in procedures that previously were performed as an in-patient operation that are now able to be performed on an out-patient basis.
“You’re just seeing this trend move more out toward ASC (ambulatory surgical center) settings as technology gets better and technique gets better,” Rye said. “So many more of the knee replacement surgeries we are doing are in here in the morning and gone in the afternoon. You’re seeing that dynamic move across various surgical specialties as technology advances.”
The ACC was originally built to serve 100 patients per day, but the need has dramatically increased to more than triple currently.
“We see 100 patients per day just for labs alone,” Piszczor said. “Not to mention other service lines as far as radiology, rehab or for the surgery center. So, we’re probably triple, if not more, as far as the daily patient volume (as compared to 2000.)”
So, while Piszczor remains dedicated to ensuring timely success on the completion of the Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center, he is also looking ahead to the needs of the community through expansion of services and designing the renovations to the Pevehouse ACC.
“We’re actually already working with an architect right now on plans for the Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center,” Piszczor said. “We are in the schematic design phase of the renovations for that center.”
Piszczor said radiology, outpatient rehab services, including occupational, physical and speech therapies, will be expanded within the renovation, allowing for more space and more providers.
