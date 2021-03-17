‘Airport Race Wars’ thrills thousands

The March 13 “Airport Race Wars” on a runway at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport drew about 150 vehicles total, about 78 in the main event, and an estimated 3,000 spectators, according to organizer Ross Dunagan of Flyin’ Diesel Performance.
“I’ve gotten nothing but good feedback since Saturday, and we’re looking forward to doing it again,” Dunagan said.
He said they awarded more than $10,000 in cash prizes at the event. There were four “classes” of vehicles – “Work Stock” (drivers’ daily driving vehicles), “Hot Street,” “Small Tire,” and what Dunagan said he called “Run What You Brung.” He called that last class “usually the fastest cars.”
Whole families attended, he said, to watch the drag races and take advantage of the food and drink vendors on site. “There were kids all over the place with funnel cakes and other things in their faces all day,” he said.
Dunagan said he and his staff of four at his business started working with the airport manager and board, and the Federal Aviation Administration in March of 2020, when they first planned to hold the event early last October.
But there was a delay on the part of the FAA first, he said; and last fall’s event was postponed.
They tried again in early December, and were successful in getting FAA approval not just for the March 13 event, but an 18-month span that applies to about March of 2022. So they definitely plan to hold another event like this under that permit.
“I really want to thank all our friends and sponsors, and especially (Airport Manager) Mary Rohrer and her board. They all helped us tremendously,” Dunagan said.
His Flyin’ Diesel Performance truck accessories business is located at 1994 Airport Loop Rd., Kerrville; and the office phone is 214-7778.
