Bushnoe tapped to replace Buck as UGRA GM

Officials with the Upper Guadalupe River Authority have announced Tara Bushnoe has been selected to replace longtime general manager, Ray Buck, who will retire on Sept. 30, after serving 17 years at the helm of UGRA.
Bushnoe has led the UGRA Natural Resources Department for 15 years by administering all water quality monitoring and outreach and education activities as well as serving as a technical director for the Environmental Laboratory.
Bushnoe was unanimously approved by the UGRA Board of Directors on June 8, following a candidate search process to select the best individual to succeed Buck and assume leadership of UGRA.
Bushnoe also serves on the board of Riverside Nature Center and is a member of Kerr County Women’s Chamber, the Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group, and the City of Kerrville Code Review Committee. She is a past participant in the Kerrville ISD Leadership program and served on the Kerrville 2050 subcommittee for water, wastewater, and drainage. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources from Cornell University.
“It has been my privilege to contribute to the stewardship of the Guadalupe River over the past 15 years and I look forward to continuing to serve our community. I am grateful to the UGRA Board for the opportunity to lead our exceptional organization of dedicated and talented professionals as we remain focused on the conservation of the upper Guadalupe River,” said Bushnoe.
Bushnoe will co-manage UGRA with Buck during the transition period, and will assume the role of General Manager on Oct. 1.
