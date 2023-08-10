Peterson Health achieves Medicare’s Five-Star Quality Recognition

Peterson Health achieved a five-star rating in the latest Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Quality Star Rating report, released in July. This cycle 3,076 hospitals received a rating from CMS with only 16 percent receiving the coveted five-star rating.
“The primary objective of the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating project is to summarize information from existing quality measures reported on Care Compare in a way that is useful and easy to interpret for patients and consumers through the development of a statistically sound methodology,” states CMS in their report of July 2023 rankings.
The Quality Star Rating evaluates hospitals on a series of quality metrics including mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, and timeliness and effectiveness of care.
“Our team has worked very hard to ensure our community receives the best and safest possible care, and we are thrilled to have our efforts recognized by CMS,” said Elaine Ivey, Peterson’s Director of Quality Services. “It doesn’t happen by accident, everything we do is with purpose.”
“These types of achievements are not possible unless the entire team is on board. I’m so proud of their hard work and dedication. They truly care about each and every person that walks through our doors, and they take quality and safety very seriously. We know people want and need a healing environment, and the last thing they want to worry about is the quality of their hospital. This recognition affirms that Peterson Health is providing exceptional, world-class care,” said Cory Edmondson, President and CEO of Peterson Health.
The CMS Five-Star rating is the most recent accolade attained by Peterson Health. You can visit www.petersonhealth.com to see a comprehensive list of awards and recognition. For more information about the CMS Hospital Quality Star Rating, visit www.medicare. gov/care.
Peterson Health is a nonprofit, independent health network serving the Texas Hill Country in Kerrville, Texas. Established in 1949, it serves patients from the surrounding nine counties and has expanded to 18 rooftops in the region. It offers extensive healthcare through their network of doctors, state of the art facilities, and regional footprint. Their vision of providing “World Class Care, Today, Tomorrow, and Always” is evident in the national awards and accolades received for quality and safety. Being named Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Health for three years in a row is a testament to how Peterson values their team. They are meeting their Mission of providing exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care.
