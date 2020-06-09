Free COVID-19 testing Thursday at Doyle Center, no appointment necessary

The City of Kerrville has been notified that the Texas Military Department will be conducting free COVID-19 testing at the Doyle Community Center, 110 W. Barnett St., on Thursday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is required.
Anyone with the primary symptoms of the coronavirus, which include fever and dry cough, will be eligible for the test without needing a prescription from a medical professional.
A screening process will be in place and administered by State Health Department personnel trained to gather information and assess symptoms which could suggest that a person should be tested for COVID-19.
