Two suspects were arrested on human smuggling charges and two undocumented migrants were apprended following a two-county pursuit last week.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, the KCSO Criminal Interdiction Team, while working on Interstate 10 on Thursday, Sept. 29, observed two vehicles they sus- pected were working together in the possible smuggling of persons.
“After a KCSO investigator completed a lawful traffic stop on the first vehicle, other KCSO deputies advised that they had started a high-speed pursuit of the second vehicle, headed eastbound on Interstate 10 toward Comfort,” Leitha said. “The vehicle evaded law enforcement until it exited at Exit 525 eastbound and ended up on FM 289, where a total of nine migrants bailed out of the vehicle. Upon interview, it was learned that one of the migrants had been detained last week and released to U.S. Border Patrol.”
Leitha said the driver of the first vehicle, Manuel Diego, 26, of Uhland, Texas, was charged with one count of human smuggling and released Sept. 30 on a $75,000 bond.
The driver of the second vehicle, Oscar Perez, Jr., 28, of Kyle, Texas, was charged with nine counts of human smuggling and one count of evading arrest and is being held on bonds totaling $280,000, Leitha said.
He said two migrants from this case were detained and were to be released to U.S. Border Patrol.
“Human smuggling continues to put our communities at risk and greatly increase the dangers on our highways,” Leitha said. “This has become an all too regular occurrence, as highly organized and well-funded crime syndicates profit from our border situation. For safety’s sake, please stay alert and attentive on the roads, as these dangers come up fast on other motorists and innocent people. Our teams are doing a great job in the field, and we encourage the public to keep their eyes open for this kind of activity. This is a true threat to public safety.”
Leitha said he was appreciative of the interagency assistance in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.