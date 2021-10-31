Being ‘Red Cross Ready’ for disaster

The Riverside Nature Center presented last week a program titled “Disaster Preparedness: Central Texas is a hotbed for natural disasters; are you prepared?”
Presenter for the hour-long overview was Richard McAlister, “incident meteorologist” for the Southwest and Rocky Mountain Division of the American Red Cross, and a spokesperson for the ARC, specializing in tropical weather plans and preparedness for Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Louisiana.
He said this program grew out of last February’s “Winter Storm Uri” when the Red Cross found out many were not prepared. And he noted there was a lot of panic in the last hurricane warnings.
“This is the difference between ‘scared,’ which is okay; and ‘panic,” that is totally unproductive,” he told the RNC audience.
McAlister is co-author of the Red Cross Plan followed for impending incidents; and published author of “Storm Surge Inundation.”
In this program he used a slide show titled “Be Red Cross Ready – Get a kit. Make a plan. Be informed.”
He was blunt about his opening advice – “Do not count on immediate help from the government for 72 hours minimum;” and added, “Be prepared to help yourself, family, neighbors and community.”
He said each person could prepare themselves and their households for any disaster.
“Disasters often happen with little or no warning. And they can overwhelm the best-prepared communities. There is never enough money or people or equipment. And there’s a collective of personal crises and tragedy.
“Even our own Walmart here is in a flood zone. They are a source of supplies in emergencies. Imagine what it would be like here if Walmart was this deep under water,” he said, gesturing to above his knees.
“Preparation helps us stay safe, adapt to challenges and recover quickly. You must prepare. Your ability to live after a disaster is dependent on your personal preparedness before the disaster.”
He stressed that people think about disasters on a community scale, but when it happens, it’s also “your” disaster. He said preparedness is not the government’s job, that the Red Cross and FEMA will come, but eventually each person or family will be on their own again.
“Each person can prepare to stay safe, to adapt quickly to challenges. The ability to live after disaster is dependent on personal preparedness before the disaster,” he said. “Last winter’s storm was well-forecast ahead of time. My wife and I personally prepared four days ahead of time.”
He called it “an anomaly” and said spring 2022 has forecasts for more “convective conditions for tornadoes.”
He said people need to recognize the idea of a “cascading disaster” – loss of power, to loss of water, to loss of sewage service, to a public health/medical disaster.
Recommended actions
His main three steps are:
• Get a kit of supplies organized;
• Make a plan for possible evacuation;
• And be informed by paying close attention to broadcast warnings.
Next McAlister explained the three levels of “kits” every person or household should stock or assemble. Those included a “Bug-In Kit,” a “Bug-Out Kit” and a “Mission Kit.”
The first is a comprehensive supply kit to sustain oneself for three days to two weeks, he said.
The second is a portable supply kit with enough supplies for three days for use at a shelter.
The third is a collection of tools and resources needed to respond and fulfill one’s recovery mission.
“Gather personal care items required to function,” he advised for the first two kits, “including prescription and OTC medications, prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses, dentures or bridges; hearing aids and ear plugs, a wheelchair and cane, durable medical equipment (such as a C-Pap machine if needed), batteries and cleaning solutions, and a UL-listed power strip.
“If you bug-out and go to a shelter, it’s loud all the time and there’s never enough electrical plugs. And you might want to take your own pillow. It’ll be better than what the Red Cross can give you,” he said.
He also listed the following necessary documents and financial items starting with driver’s license and photo ID (including passport and military ID).
“When you can try to return home, depending on the disaster, you may have to prove your identity and home address to authorities to get back into your neighborhood,” McAlister said.
Other documents and financial items would be cash enough for three days, credit and debit cards, health insurance cards, professional licensure and insurance; and credentials/pass-codes to get into secure online sites.
He listed under “technology and communications” a cell phone and power cord, laptop computer and power cord, accessories such as microphone and headphones, a 12-volt adaptor and car charger and a solar charger, a UL-listed power strip and extra batteries, and a hand-held radio transceiver (“walkie-talkie”).
A man in the audience who is a “ham radio operator” agreed completely with that last item.
Mission kit
McAlister’s list for this kit was more specialized, with items dependent on each person’s goal, experience and professional skills. He listed personal protective equipment for eyes and ears; a uniform or specialized clothing, computer and power cord; tools and equipment; supplies and materials; documents and manuals; and lighting.
He listed the following as “sustainment items:” food for three days, per person minimum; one gallon of water per person per day minimum (McAlister recommends enough for 10 days; and he collects rainwater for the toilet); personal hygiene items; flashlight and extra batteries; an AM-FM radio and headphones; protective shoes, work gloves and durable clothing; and sunscreen and bug spray.
Support items would be books and magazines, games such as chess or checkers or backgammon, playing cards or dominoes, activity books, a personal journal, Nerf Ball (also incredibly appreciated in a shelter, he said), and a spiritual or emotional support book, whatever is appropriate for you or your family.
“Customized kits should be prepared to meet the needs of infants, children and/or teenagers; expectant and new mothers; adults and senior adults; persons with functional needs; service animals and working animals, and/or pets.”
Making a plan
McAlister said planning should include doing so “pre-season,” before possibility of disaster – tornado season or hurricane season or mid-winter freeze. And all adults or nearly adults should know the following – their geographical area, threats, risk tolerance, routes to use to evacuate, timing and destination.
“Knowledge of area” means name of your county and surrounding counties; an evacuation zone; names of interstate highways and roads; nearby rivers and streams; low-water crossings on the route; congested traffic routes; and community shelter locations.
Resources to know are radio and TV stations, reliable websites, basic social media skills, names of local leaders, CPR and First Aid training; and legitimate relief agencies.
Know your threat
McAlister said, “Let’s change how you think about threats. It may sound strange, but the hurricane is not really a threat. When you understand this, you can plan more effectively. Threats are personal – a tree falling on you, water sweeping you away to drown, a windblown projectile penetrating your body, electrocution or poisoning, heart attack or untreated physical injury, lack of life-saving medical care, or encounter with an animal, insect or amphibian.”
Knowing one’s risk tolerance
Decision-making for risk-tolerance involves answering some important questions, McAlister said.
Did you plan thoroughly in the pre-season?
How much uncertainty is acceptable to you?
How much time do you have, to decide?
Can you act quickly after a decision?
When is the point of no return?
Can you financially afford to act early?
How is your physical stamina?
Know your routes
McAlister said the following questions are necessary to answer.
What is the population of your community?
How many ways are there to get out of your community?
Are the roads likely to get congested?
Are the roads likely to flood?
Are the roads under construction?
Are you evacuating at night?
When is it too late to start the evacuation?
McAlister added for that last one, people need to know how much time has elapsed since any evacuation order was issued, plus considering evacuating at night or in the rain. And then decide, when is it too late to start?
McAlister emphasized knowing one’s destination. How safe will that place be? He advised not evacuating through danger to reach safety, or to another evacuation zone.
Drawing on his meteorology training, he advised evacuating west whenever safe and practical.
“Follow the directions of Emergency Management; and ensure your destination is safer than the place you’re leaving,” he said.
To be informed, seek information about the pre-season outlook for your area; check weather products, the five-day forecast and other official information.
The American Red Cross maintains a virtual library of disaster preparedness and planning resources; and people can search for “Red Cross Emergency Library” for free access. Or people can download the Red Cross Emergency App for emergency alerts.
For information localized to Kerr County, people can subscribe to the “Red Cross TexLa Weather Update” on YouTube; and/or follow the American Red Cross Serving Central and South Texas, on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
