2 deaths, 56 active COVID-19 cases reported

Kerr County has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths since Wednesday, bringing total number of positive cases to 383, with the total of active cases currently sitting at 56 and six deaths reported.
As of 5 p.m., Peterson Health is reporting seven patients currently being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center for the coronavirus.
To recap the current status of the coronavirus in Kerr County, please see the following:
Total positive cases: 383
Total recoveries, per DHS: 321
Total Active cases: 56
Total deaths: 6
Hospitalized today: 7
Total tests administered: 5,800 (Peterson Health, National Guard and other private facilities)
