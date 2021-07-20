HCTC donates $20K to local organizations

HCTC, headquartered in Ingram, announced that their participation in CoBank’s 2021 Sharing Success Program resulted in a total charitable contribution of $20,000 to local organizations.
“We are pleased to be able to give back to organizations that truly make a difference in our communities,” said R. Craig Cook, chief executive officer of HCTC.
“HCTC donated $2,500 each to Raphael Community Free Clinic, The Doyle Community Center, The Good Samaritan Center, and Heart of the Hills Heritage Center.
“With a matching grant from CoBank, each of these organizations will receive a total of $5,000,” said Cook.
About HCTC
Headquartered in Ingram, Texas, HCTC was established in February of 1951 as a telephone cooperative dedicated to serving the telecommunications needs of residents in rural central Texas. Through the years, HCTC has evolved as the preferred provider for fiber internet, telephone, data storage, and business technology solutions for both residential and business customers. HCTC currently serves more than 13,000 customers across 15 counties, spanning nearly 3,000 square miles. Further information may be found online. Additional information about HCTC is available via their YouTube channel, on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
