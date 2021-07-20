HCTC donates $20K to local organizations

HCTC officials presented a check for $2,500 to representatives of the Doyle Community Center, one of four such presentations recently awarded. A matching grant with CoBank doubled each donation for a total of $20,000. On hand for the check presentation were, from left, Karen Mattox, Allen Hatten, Lois Shaw, Marc Hess (HCTC), Alexis De Sela and Yolanda Melendez.