Tax Assessor's office halts in-person visits

Due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerr County in recent weeks, Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves announced he will close the county’s tax offices to in-person visitor traffic for the second time during this pandemic starting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15.
“In order to promote the safety of staff and visitors, I have decided to close public traffic to the tax office, effective at 8:30 am. on Wednesday,” Reeves said. “Operations of the office shall continue by phone, the internet or the drop boxes located at both the West Kerr Annex and the Kerr County Courthouse in Kerrville.”
“My staff is available by phone every day during normal business hours to answer any questions you might have,” Reeves added.
Limited in-person access will be available at the tax office in Suite 124 of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street, or at the West Kerr Annex, 3350 Junction Hwy. in Ingram.
To contact either of those offices, please use the following numbers:
• Kerr County Courthouse Tax Office – 830-792-2241
• West Kerr Annex – 830-896-9032
On Tuesday, July 13, Kerr County had added another 4 positive COVID-19 cases to its tally, bringing the pandemic total to 264 for the area. For more information about how COVID-19 is impacting the county, as well as daily updates on the numbers, visit co.kerr.txus and click on the COVID-19 link (in red) or visit the county’s social media page on facebook: facebook.com/kerrcountytexas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.