Schreiner enrollment at 1,103

Schreiner University president, Dr. Charlie McCormick announced the student enrollment to begin the 99th academic year.
Total student headcount for Fall 2021 is 1,103 with 251 of those being first-time, first-year students.
Of these, 23.5 percent are first generation college students. The University remains committed to being a Hispanic Serving Institution. More than 38 percent of this year's incoming freshman identify as Hispanic. Selectivity for admissions increased this year with a Fall 2021 acceptance rate of 83.7 percent. The graduate programs have 86 students enrolled.
“Our most significant accomplishment this year, besides performing better in this last COVID year than our budget assumed we would, was our ability to improve our selectivity by 12 percent,” said McCormick. “Schreiner’s increasing selectivity is a measure of the way in which we are getting better and better at identifying the best ‘fit’ students. And to be clear, while most higher education institutions determine selectivity through SAT scores and high school GPAs, Schreiner has decided to base its selectivity on recruiting those students who have grit and resilience. We believe – as we have throughout our 100-year history – that high test scores are admirable but potential and promise are even better.”
Schreiner has again been recognized on the “Best of” lists by US News and World Report for the 2021-2022 academic year: #8 Best Colleges - Region West, #12 Best Value School, and #6 Top Performer on Social Mobility.
A full list of rankings for Schreiner University by US News and World Report can be found at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/schreiner-university-3610.
The Princeton Review lists Schreiner University as a 2022 Best College: Best Western. Learn.org lists Schreiner as a Best Accredited Online College in Texas.
For the fourth year in a row, Colleges of Distinction recognized Schreiner University as a College of Distinction for 2021-2022, with special recognition given to Career Development, Equity and Inclusion, Military Support, Business, Education and Nursing.
