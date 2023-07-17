Kerrville Hills Winery, SU partner on vineyard, wine-making class

After an extensive planning process, a new vineyard has been planted on Schreiner University’s campus as part of an ongoing partnership with Kerrville Hills Winery.
Kerrville Hills Winery Chief Administrative Officer Kelly Hagemeier, who runs the business alongside proprietor and winemaker John Rizenburgh, said she began talks with Schreiner University approximately a year and a half ago about planting a vineyard on the school’s campus as preparation for future viticulture classes and certificate programs.
Collectively, they hope to roll out further viticulture programming by the 2024-25 school year, she said.
The newly planted vineyard is intended to be a “teaching vineyard,” Hagemeier told the Hill Country Community Journal.
“It will be a classroom for a future viticulture certificate program,” she said. “We will get it off the ground and running and Schreiner students will get to be a part of the vineyard as it grows — and learn how to completely manage the vineyard from an operational standpoint.”
Hagemeier said the winery will host hands-on coursework down the line for traditional and non-traditional students alike, teaching students which insects are good for vineyards and which are damaging; how to increase the density of the vineyard and protect against destructive weather and insects; and how to cover plants when needed.
The five-acre vineyard is located immediately across the street from Schreiner’s baseball field on the Hill, or Weston property, Hagemeier said. She noted that Schreiner bought the 30 acres surrounding the area years ago, and the school operates a biology laboratory, observatory and other amenities in the same area.
“Doing the layout and infrastructure for the vineyard, that took a few weeks, and we finished planting April 25,” Hagemeier said.
Due to the hilly and rocky nature of the area, it took about a week to do the actual planting, as they weren’t able to use an autoplanter, but Hagemeier said many in the school and local community came out to help.
Three varietals of wine grape were planted in the new vineyard: Grenache Noir, Tannat and Bourboulenc. Hagemeier explained that no one else in Texas has ever tried planting Bourboulenc, so it’s an inaugural venture.
“This is very much a new learning opportunity,” she said.
A private event was held to celebrate the completion of planting, for which Schreiner’s Board of Trustees was invited to view the freshly planted vineyard and other properties on the Hill, and receive further information.
The winery’s collaboration with Schreiner has been in the works for some time. Over the Thanksgiving and winter holidays, seven Schreiner students took a course with the Kerrville Hills Winery team and hosted a pop-up tasting room at the Weston House in December. The class was originally created as an opportunity for students to get credit from a pass/fail class, and Schreiner also offered a drone class and sailing class during the same period.
Students created the menu and pursued the licensing process themselves for the event, tasted and selected their own wines, and along the way studied customer service, marketing and research and development, Hagemeier said.
Kerrville Hills Winery was founded in 2008 and Hagemeier and Rizenburgh acquired it in 2019. Those interested in more information can visit Kerrville Hills Winery on Facebook or https://kerrvillehillswinery.com.
