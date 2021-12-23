Traffic stops yield arrests of human smugglers

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies teamed up with Ingram Police Department officers to stop human smuggling efforts, resulting in two arrests and detention of suspected illegal immigrants.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, KCSO patrol deputies and IPD officers noticed two vehicles traveling together in the 2100 block of Junction Highway in the early morning hours on Dec. 13.
“The vehicles were both speeding and officers conducted a traffic stop on both vehicles,” Leitha said. “While officers were speaking to the drivers, they learned both drivers were carrying multiple illegal aliens in their vehicles.”
As a result of the traffic stop and ensuing investigation, KCSO arrested Henry Oswaldo Gutierrez Rivera, 26, a Mexican national, on six counts of human smuggling and an immigration violation.
IPD officers arrested Yoselin Dolores Cruz Rivera, 28, a Mexican national, on four counts of human smuggling and an immigration violation.
Both remain in the Kerr County Jail on combined bonds totaling $300,000. Immigration detainers have also been filed on both suspects with the Department of Homeland Security.
“Illegal immigration and human smuggling cases are becoming a weekly problem in Kerr County, and we ask the public’s help in keeping our community safe. Often, human smugglers show little regard for the safety of the public and our officers in committing their crimes,” Leitha said. “As you hit the road this holiday, please be aware of your surroundings at all times. Human smugglers in our county have reached speeds more than 125 miles per hour on Interstate 10, endangering dozens of innocent people. We continue to work with every local, state, and federal agency to protect the public.”
Leitha said that information gathered during the investigation revealed that both Riveras were en route from the United States-Mexico border to Houston, where they were to drop off the individuals they were smuggling in their vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.