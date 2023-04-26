KISD teachers publicly endorse Stevens for school board seat

In an unprecedented move, Kerrville ISD teachers have taken a side in the KISD Board of Trustees election between District 2 incumbent Jack Stevens and challenger Brandon Aery.
We spoke to some of the teachers, who say their main reasons for speaking up include transparency, acceptance and appreciation for students and staff.
Pamela Boyer, of Starkey Elementary said: “My Number 1 reason for supporting Jack Stevens is his love and support for ALL students in KISD.”
One Nimitz Elementary School teacher went a step further, saying: “Jack Stevens makes Kerrville ISD teachers feel respected and valued. He understands the importance and purpose of public education. He views serving on the school board as an opportunity to help his local community rather than a chance for personal prosperity. Re-elect Jack Stevens and he will continue to serve EVERY child in the district, including those with different backgrounds and needs.”
While Michelle Yanez, of Tivy High School, said: “I am endorsing Jack because he is honest, transparent, experienced in local government, and respects the dignity of every human life that walks through any door on all KISD campuses.”
A group of teachers gathered Monday afternoon to show support and snap photographs cementing their respective endorsements.
