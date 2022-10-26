Celebrating 100 years

For more than 100 years the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce has successfully promoted the business community and provided leadership to those who sought to prosper in the community by identifying workforce needs and finding solutions.
Last Thursday night the chamber hosted its Centennial Awards Banquet at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and presented awards in several categories to local businesses and volunteers.
The Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year award went to JAM Broadcasting, home to 94.3 FM The Rock of Texas, 99.1 KZAH-FM and 103.7 The Buck. Accepting the award was station owner Justin McClure. JAM Broadcasting was recognized especially for all the community support provided through its radio stations and employees.
“My parents raised me and all our family to have servant’s hearts. I thank God I woke up in Kerrville, Texas,” McClure told the banquet attendees.
The Chamber’s Business Person of the Year award went to Terry Massey, General Manager of Ken Stoepel Ford.
“I have a great team to credit my success to,” Massey said. “I give all the credit to my team, my wife and to Jesus Christ.”
Mary C. Williams Volunteer of the Year award went to Karen Guerriero, President of Kerrville Pets Alive, an organization committed to improving the lives of pets countywide and reducing the number of cats and dogs euthanized by the county animal control department.
“I can’t believe I’m being honored,” Guerriero said, “because it’s a community that has joined together in support of our efforts. We’ve made a huge impact with our partners to really make a difference. It’s not just me, it takes a village.”
Recognized as the Chamber Ambassador of the Year was Valerie Grimes, who works for Texas Farm Bureau.
“It’s a pleasure to give back to the community that raised me,” Grimes, a 2001 Tivy graduate, said in her acceptance statement.
Special awards given included the Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year recognition, sponsored by the Kerrville Daily Times, which went to not just one, but three individuals who have spent the past seven years working to increase water availability in Kerr County.
Honored were Bobby Joines, Bryant Williams and Digger Gray, a geologist, geophysicist and engineer, along with others, created the Kerr Basin Paleozoic Groundwater Exploration Team and worked alongside Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District and UGRA to develop new water resources from the Ellenberger Aquifer at a level below where most wells in Kerr County are located. Gray was unable to attend the chamber event.
“Our effort is to look below the existing source of water. We’re onto something important and we’ll get there,” Joines said.
Sponsored by the Women’s Chamber, the Woman of the Year award, went to Jan Lynch, owner of Rustic Elegance.
“I am so proud to live in Kerrville,” Lynch said, “You meet people here and they are your friends for life.”
A special Centennial Presentation was given to Garrett Insurance Agency which is celebrating 100 years as a member of the Chamber. Agency owners Bob Schmerbeck and Stephen Schmerbeck accepted the award. Bob Schmerbeck’s grandfather, R.L. Schmerbeck, founded the insurance agency and was one of the founders of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce a century ago.
“Family, faith and community has been the basis for our business for one hundred years,” Stephen Schmerbeck said.
Special recognition was also noted for Kickapoo Camp for Girls and Heart of the Hills Camp for 100 years of membership in the chamber.
Outgoing Chamber of Commerce chair Allison Bueche turned over the reigns of leadership at the end of the evening to new chairman Colby Johle.
“I understand the challenges the local businesses are facing and look forward to leading the Kerr Area Chamber of Commerce into 2023,” Johle said.
The history of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce dates back to May 1922, when group of business owners gathered at Pampell’s Drug Store in downtown Kerrville. The chairman of the group was R.L.Schmerbeck and the first president of the chamber, Ally Beitel was selected.
For the past century the work of the Chamber of Commerce has been centered around tourism, transportation, community development and industrial development in the Kerrville area.
Early in its history the organization began raising money for various projects to improve the community, including the upkeep of the “tourist camp site” which later became the Kerrville State Park (now owned by the city of Kerrville). Chamber meetings and conventions were held in the historic St. Charles Hotel and historic Bluebonnet Hotel for decades and convention participants enjoyed free picture shows at the Arcadia theater nearby.
The 1920s introduced visitors and business to the Kerrville area. Money was raised by chamber members to build a nine-hole golf course which was completed in 1924 (Scott Schreiner Golf Course) to attract visitors. Another nine holes were added later, and the Chamber of Commerce hosted their first golf tournament in 1932. Since that time Kerrville, with multiple golf courses in the area, has become a tourist destination for golfers from all over the world.
The decade of the 20s also saw chamber participation in widening and paving city streets with asphalt and adding curbs and sidewalks in the downtown area. The chamber was also involved in improvements to the Kerrville to Bandera road and worked with neighboring Boerne to work on a proposed highway from Kerrville to San Antonio.
The 1930s, despite the Great Depression, saw the Kerrville area continue to grow as a destination for tourists. Literature and information provided by the Chamber of Commerce, about Kerrville, was added to the “reception cottages” located at the eight “cardinal highway entrances” on the state highway system entering Texas, and, according to a history written by former Kerrville Mayor Leonard Holloway, “on a typical day in the late 30s, 93 out-of-state cars stopped for information representing 17 different states.”
Around the same time the chamber started assisting ranchers and hunters in finding leases for land for hunting as the Hill Country became a popular area for hunters from around the state and nation.
By the 1940s the youth camping industry in Kerrville and Kerr County and inquires to the Chamber of Commerce about the camps grew. In 1945 a meeting of the National Football Rules Committee at Camp Mystic drew national attention and the Chamber hosted a chuckwagon dinner at Peterson’s Stock Farm for the attendees.
Plans started in the early 1950’s to organize a “Build a Park Day” to develop a 35-acre tract of land donated to the city by Kerrville oilman Robert Hays in honor of his wife Louise, as a community park on the Guadalupe River. The Chamber of Commerce led the effort for volunteers to donate 4,800 man hours to build Louise Hays Park.
After a state law was passed in 1971 to allow the levy of a “motel occupancy tax,” a committee was formed by the Chamber to support the tax levy to promote tourism and conventions in Kerrville and the Board of Conventions and Tourism was created. In 1978 that board was merged into the Chamber of Commerce structure and became the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau
The CVB, in its early years, attracted a number of events to Kerrville including the Senior Games and the several events related to Mooney Aircraft and the Experimental Aircraft Association. In 1993 the CVB established their own non-profit corporation apart from the Chamber.
The legacy of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce extends into almost every story of successful business in the Hill Country. Chamber membership now exceeds 825 members and continues to be a “must-have investment” for the future of economic growth in this region. They provide invaluable resources for businesses looking to move to the Kerrville area and for individuals interested in relocating to live here, whether to work or retire.
The 2021-2024 Strategic Plan adopted by the Chamber sets objectives to champion business interests, communicate business needs to local government policy makers, create a conduit for information and provide essential networking resources. Included in the plan is the identification of employers’ workforce needs, integrating business with local schools and advocating for workforce solutions and maintaining a continuous pipeline of diverse community leadership opportunities by engaging and empowering emerging leaders in the community.
