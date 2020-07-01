Keen to perform virtual July 4 concert

Due to circumstances beyond our control and in an effort to keep us all safe, Robert Earl Keen’s 4th of July on the River has been cancelled, however, the City of Kerrville, Keen Productions and Arcadia Live are embracing this change and have joined forces to bring you the 10th Anniversary of Kerrville’s Independence Day Celebration directly to you!!
Channeling the ‘can do’ spirit that Americans have and to keep the tradition of celebrating July 4, there will be a concert! Robert Earl Keen, along with the original roster of performers, will present a virtual concert on Saturday, July 4 at 7 p.m. CDT.
In addition to Robert Earl Keen and the REK band, you will see Cody Canada, Willow City and very special appearance by Josh Morningstar.
This one night and one night only show will air on Robert Earl Keen Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/robertearlkeen/ and on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkPOpyuICQuDPfOK0cErV_w .
