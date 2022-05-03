Deadline looms to file Tax Appraisal Protest

People often say the only two things in life that are certain are death and taxes. Taxes have become a hot topic locally this year as property appraisals have significantly increased for a third year in a row in Kerr County. Bond proposals in Kerrville and Ingram also impact the discussion this year.
The appraisal process is the first step in determining the budgets and tax rates for the cities of Kerrville and Ingram; Kerr County; Kerrville, Ingram, Center Point, Hunt and Mountain Home ISDs; the three emergency service districts (ESDs) plus special taxing districts like the Upper Guadalupe River Authority and Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District.
The deadline for filing a protest is Monday May 16 because the 15th falls on Sunday this year. Information on how to file a protest was mailed with the approx.. 27,000 notices of appraised value to owners of property in Kerr County on April 15.
KerrCAD Chief Appraiser Sharon Constantinides has been in charge of the appraisal agency since 2017 but worked as a deputy chief under former chief appraiser P.H. “Fourth” Coates from 2000 to 2017. She has worked in appraisals since 1985 including abstracting, mapping and appraisal.
“Kerr County is continuing to grow,” Constantinides said, “and I don’t see that slowing down anytime soon.”
The certified estimate of market value of property for 2022 is $10.5 billion and the certified estimate of taxable value is $7.2 billion, according to Constantinides.
According to the latest tax appraisal data provided, there are 16,506 single family residences in Kerr County and 388 multi-family residences, 1,518 commercial properties and 8 industrial and manufacturing properties in the county.
There are also 1,499 totally exempt properties in the county including church properties, schools, hospitals and church-owned youth camps.
“Notices were sent to owners of property in which the market value increased by more than $1,000 from the previous year’s value and properties that changed ownership in the previous year,” according to KerrCAD.
After protests are completed, the appraisal district certifies the values to each taxing entity by the end of July.
Each taxing district then adopts a budget for the upcoming year that begins October 1 and sets a tax rate that will bring in the needed amount to fund the budget.
The typical increase in value in properties in Kerr County in 2022 was approximately 15% from the 2021 appraised value.
The Kerr Central Appraisal District is a political subdivision of the State of Texas with a mandate to appraise all properties in Kerr County at 100% of their market value, the amount for which a property can be sold under current prevailing market conditions.
Market studies of the selling prices of similar properties in the area that have sold over the past year plus any improvements made to the property are keys to determining tax values.
Homesteaded properties have a cap of 10% on the amount of assessed value increase from the previous year. Persons over 65 benefit from additional tax exemptions. All property owners currently have a $25,000 exemption on school taxes only but if Amendment #2 on the May 7 ballot passes (it is expected to) that amount will increase to $40,000 beginning this current year.
Kerr CAD has a six-member appraisal district Board of Directors with Kerr County Tax Assessor/Collector Bob Reeves serving as vice-chairman but in a non-voting role. The board hires the chief appraiser and sets the budget (which must be approved by the taxing entities.
The county’s administrative judge, 198th District Judge Rex Emerson, appoints the five member Appraisal Review Board that hears the protests. There are strict rules on the five member of the ARB and they must have no conflict of interest with any of the persons appearing before the board to protest their tax appraisal.
The chief appraiser carries out the appraisal district’s legal duties, hires staff who do the appraisals plus other support personnel and operates the appraisal office.
According to a statement from Alvin Lankford, president of the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts, the Texas real estate market is growing as fast as we have ever seen in the state’s history. This increase in population contributes to a shortage of homes available and to the increase in prices paid for homes.”
“Considering for many of us our home is our largest investment, an increase in market value can be a considered a blessing. However many people equate an increase in market value to mean an equal increase in property taxes which is simply not the case, “ Lankford said. “An increase in property taxes is sometimes need to keep the police and fire departments adequately funded, along with our schools and other vital services in our communities”.
In a state without a personal income tax, cities, counties, school districts and other entities all rely heavily on property taxes. The State of Texas also benefits from property taxes to the tune of $5.6 billion in a two-year budget cycle. That’s 75% more than the state makes from the lottery, Lankford said.
Lankford also stressed that it is never more important to have a homestead exemption that results in the 10% cap in assessed value today.
Comparing Kerr County’s 15% average percentage increase on properties this year to other area counties shows Gillespie County with a 23% increase and Kendall County with a 50% increase this year. Kimble County is seeing a 25% increase. No info was available from Bandera County.
The appraisal district has no role in setting tax rates or determining budget for the taxing entities.
The basis for filing a protest must be if you are dissatisfied with your appraised value or if errors exist in the appraisal records regarding your property or the appraisal district failed to provide you with required notices.
You must file a “Notice of Protest” either by mail (postmarked by May 16) or on the KerrCAD website (www.Kerrcad.org) or a written notice can be dropped off at the KerrCAD offices at 212 Oak Hollow (off Bandera Hwy) past Riverhill by May 16.
A model form “Notice of Protest” can be found on the Texas Comptroller’s website: comptroller.texas.gov/forms/50-132.pdf or you can provide written notice that includes the following information: (1) the protesting person claiming an ownership interest in the property, (2) the property that is the subject of the protest and (3) dissatisfaction with a determination of the appraisal district.
The ARB board will hold hearings from May 17 and generally completes them by July 20. You will receive a notice about 14 days before your hearing with a copy of the ARB procedures, instructions on requesting a copy of the data, schedules, formulas and any other information the chief appraiser will introduce in your hearing.
You or your agent can represent you in person at the ARB hearing. If you wish to attend the hearing by telephone conference you must file a written affidavit and you must notify KerrCAD at least 10 days before your scheduled hearing date. The procedure for appealing the ARB decision can be found in the Property Taxpayer Remedies information that was sent with your appraisal notice last month.
