‘History Camp’ entertains, educates

The historic Union Church on the Schreiner University campus was the venue for the second “History Camp” sponsored by the Kerr County Historical Commission.
Activities planned by organizers Bunny Bond and Wilma Teague kept the 19 children who attended the camp busy during the morning all last week.
“This is the second time we’ve had the camp,” Teague said. “The first one was in 2019.” The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of the camp the past two years.
Information about the camp was provided to 4th and 5th graders at the local elementary schools and through local media. There was a limit of 20 students this year because they were unsure if COVID might once again cause cancellation, according to Teague.
“We try to focus on the things that make Kerr County distinctive.”
Each day the program started with the Pledge of Allegiance and the pledge to the Texas flag.
Several members of the historical commission helped each day to facilitate the program.
On Tuesday, Julius Neunhoffer, a fifth-generation resident of Kerr County and historical commission member, told the children the history of the Union Church which was actually used as a church until 1955. It was originally located on Jefferson Street. Later it was sold to the James Nugent family and moved to property where the Gibson’s store is now located. (Nugent was the State Representative from this area for many years). Eventually it ended up on Lemos Street and was used as a retail store for several years. The Nugent family then donated the funds to restore the building to the original church and the Kerr County Historical Commission took on the task of relocating the building (for the fourth time) to the present Schreiner University property.
“It was a three-year project,” Neunhoffer said. “But when completed the county assumed responsibility for the church. Now it’s used like it was back in 1885.”
Today the restored church is used for voting, meetings and can be rented for weddings or other social events.
Several other historical commission members added other stories to the morning lessons but the highlight of the day’s activities was retired history teacher and coach Clifton Fifer.
Fifer, who taught at Peterson Middle School, began his presentation showing the students a “cowboy Bible” like could be found in the possession of the cowboys in Kerr County in the 1880’s.
“Some cowboys liked to read so the Bible was the most available book on the frontier,” Fifer said. “They could carry them in their saddlebags and read them in the evening around the campfire.”
Sometimes they would break out in songs based on the Bible readings. Fifer then broke out in song with the hymn Down by the Riverside and the kids quickly began clapping in time with his song.
Fifer offered several interactive experiences with the items he brought to show the students the theme of his presentation “Toys and Games on the Frontier.”
Intwined in Fifer’s presentation were a variety of lessons on life including teamwork, prevention of bullying, honesty, friendship, respect for others and sharing, plus caring for one another in a challenging world.
One of this year’s attendees came to the first camp in 2019 and begged to be allowed to return this year with her younger sister.
Other activities included on other days included making arrowheads and butter, learning the importance of the Guadalupe River to the settlement of Kerrville, using old tools for farming and ranching, and the Texas Rangers taught roping and other skills plus the students became Junior Texas Rangers at the end of the camp on Friday. Buzzie’s BBQ also provided a cook-out lunch at the end of the camp on Friday.
Bond said they hope to make the camp an annual event and plans are already underway for next year.
