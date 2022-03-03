Council drama continues

The drama behind Place 1 Kerrville City Councilperson Roman Garcia and former councilman George Baroody’s objections to the City of Kerrville holding a May 2022 municipal election and repeated claim that the city is violating its charter continue to build, with no real explanation of how and why they refuse to budge.
During the Feb. 8 city council meeting, council approved setting a May 7, 2022 election date by a 4-1 vote, with Garcia voting no after both Garcia and Baroody alleged such action is illegal and the election date should actually be held in November, 2022. Garcia quoted an e-mail that said the Secretary of State agreed, which was not accurate.
As reported in the Feb. 16 issue of the Hill Country Community Journal, it was Baroody who sent the e-mail to council members prior to the Feb. 8 council meeting that included a conversation with Secretary of State Election Division Attorney Heidi Martinez. While Baroody claimed the email confirmed his statement that the May election date was illegal, Martinez actually said the November 2020 election was a one-time exception to holding regulary-scheduled elections, due to Governor Greg Abbott’s order allowing for postponement of May elections in that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an attempt to ensure accurate reporting, the Hill Country Community Journal submitted a request on Feb. 18 to the Secretary of State’s office to confirm what the Journal believed Martinez was saying.
“Yes, I can confirm that our Elections Division provided guidance to Mr. George Baroody that the City of Kerrville would not be violating its charter by hosting their municipal election in May rather than November,” Sam Taylor, assistant Secretary of State for Communications, said.
In addition, the Hill Country Community Journal obtained multiple e-mails dating back to March 2021 in which Baroody repeats and rewords the same questions to Martinez, even once asking if he could “restate” her response in a way that proved his point, all along partnering with Garcia to publicly question City Attorney Mike Hayes’ opinion on the legality of matter.
“We’ve been discussing this since 2020,” Hayes told Garcia and Baroody during the Feb. 8 council meeting. “I’ve researched the matter multiple times and I’m confident in my opinion.”
At the Feb. 22 council meeting, Garcia placed an item on the council agenda to address what he called “insubordinate conduct” by Hayes that occurred during a Nov. 9, 2021 council meeting when Hayes confronted Garcia about continuing to claim that the City of Kerrville would be violating its charter by holding the May 7 election. It was at that Nov. 9 meeting that Garcia sponsored an agenda item requested by Baroody to “determine” when the next municipal election would be held.
“The reason I sponsored this is a major interpretation … I don’t even think it is an interpretation … a major issue about our charter and about state law,” Garcia said. “And because of that I think it has great significance on what it plays to our next election.”
Baroody then spoke on the history of elections and said he was there to make sure city was following the charter.
“As Mr. Garcia said, this is about our city charter and making sure we are following it,” Baroody said.
Baroody spoke for 10 minutes on why he thought holding the election in May, versus November, would be in violation of the city charter.
Mayor Bill Blackburn told Baroody the subject had already been discussed, researched and decided upon.
The entire conversation lasted for 23 minutes, with Garcia insisting the city charter’s definition of “terms of office” is two years and stating that the next election for the candidate seats elected in 2020, Blackburn, Place 3 Judy Eychner and Place 4 Brenda Hughes should be Nov. 3, 2022, not May 7.
Garcia did acknowledged receiving an e-mail from Hayes with an explanation of Hayes’ interpretation of the law, but said he still did not understand it.
“This is the second time that this speaker (Baroody) has brought this to council. I have researched it before. I don’t think he is correct,” Hayes said.
Garcia pressed Hayes for more answers, but Hayes said that since Garcia was asking for legal advice, council needed to decide if they wanted to move the issue into executive session or continue in the open forum.
All council members, with the exception of Garcia, said they did not want to discuss legal issues in a public forum and attempted to move on to the next agenda item. However, Garcia objected.
“I can’t be interrupted while my time is going, so you can’t make that motion. I still have time left,” Garcia said.
Garcia then went on to provide a history lesson in the creation of the city charter.
“I think we need to uphold the city charter and the will of the people, and we should hold the election in November,” Garcia said. “It’s really just about upholding the charter, it’s not about whether we want it with the other national candidates or not.”
Before moving on to the next agenda item, Blackburn called for a break, at which time the livestream broadcast of the meeting went black until council resumed. It was during that break that the confrontation in question reportedly occurred between Hayes and Garcia.
Eye and ear witnesses claim the conversation began with Hayes telling Garcia to stop saying the city was violating its charter and Garcia saying, “You need to remember who you work for.”
The confrontation was described as brief, but heated.
There was no discussion on the matter until three months later, on Feb. 8, when Garcia submitted his agenda request to discuss Hayes. This was also the meeting at which council was to officially call for a May 7 election.
This isn’t the first time Hayes’ employment has been called into question. In 2017, then Mayor Bonnie White, Baroody and Vincent Voelkel, who were sitting councilpersons at the time, participated in a controversial move that ultimately led to Hayes’ contract expiring.
After a flood of public support for Hayes and against the actions of the trio, a 90-minute executive session resulted in all council members except White voting to renew Hayes’ contract.
A meeting with Garcia to discuss the issues reported in this article was requested. Garcia was not able to meet, but offered to review questions sent via e-mail. A detailed list of questions were sent to Garcia last week, but his response was not received at presstime.
