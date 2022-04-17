Security, storage space concerns

Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of articles dedicated to providing education to voters on the issues regarding Proposition A, the City of Kerrville’s bond election.
After the City of Kerrville purchased property located at 301 McFarland St. in 2004, the plan was to alleviate overcrowding at the Kerrville Police Department by relocating Kerrville Municipal Court operations temporarily until a permanent location could be secured.
The building was dedicated in 2008, which was when municipal court operations began at its current location.
Court dockets are set for Mondays and Wednesdays, with cases set to begin at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with alternating dockets on Mondays that include both bench trials and jury trials, juvenile docket, truancy docket and code enforcement docket. Court clerks remain busy throughout the week helping citizens with individual cases and citations.
Now, almost 20 years later, the structure of the manufactured metal building is failing and staff struggle daily with security, storage and work-flow issues.
“There is a crack in the foundation that starts outside and runs through the entire building,” Yesenia Luna, court administrator, said. “You can see the cracks in the tiled floor and up the wall inside the lobby. There is actual separation of the wall and the roof in one corner. We have cracks in the courtroom and throughout the building.”
Luna said structural damage is concerning, but her biggest concerns lie in the safety and security of the courtroom and ability of staff to effectively perform their duties.
“Because of the small size of the lobby, the metal detector is actually inside the courtroom,” Luna said. “The door to the courtroom opens inside the lobby and since the lobby is already so small, it had to be installed inside the courtroom. That’s not optimum, because if there is an issue, that issue would already be inside the courtroom.”
Additionally, the courtroom itself poses security and safety issues due to space constraints as well.
“We do not have a witness stand, so when we have a jury trial, the witness is seated in a chair directly in front of the defendant,” Luna said. “The only the thing separating the witness and the defendant is a table.”
In looking at the layout as Luna describes it, the witness and the defendant are little more than two arms lengths apart.
“Of course, we do have a bailiff in the courtroom and we do everything we can to make our operations go smoothly, but this was not supposed to be a permanent location for us,” Luna said. “The layout of this facility just does not work for a courtroom setting.”
Luna said that in addition to the lack of a witness box, there is also no jury box.
“We just line up the jury in chairs against the wall,” Luna said. “They are on the courtroom floor with the rest of the people sitting in court.”
Once testimony and arguments for prosecution and defense are complete, jurors are then sent to deliberate in the only room available, which is also very small.
“This is our jury deliberation room, our break room and is also the judge’s chambers,” Luna said. “Judge (Patrick) Maguire literally has to walk through the courtroom in plain clothes, come in here and then get prepared for trial, put on his robe and then go to the bench. When a jury is deliberating, we do not have a judge’s chambers or a break room.”
In some cases a defendant is remanded, which means he or she is taken into custody, which is also a problem with security at the current municipal court.
“We do not have a holding cell for a defendant who has been remanded,” Luna said. “It doesn’t happen very often, and we do make it work, but it requires manpower that is already limited.”
When jury trials are scheduled, Luna said, the courtroom doesn’t accommodate the number of people who respond.
“When we have jury trials, we send out summons for 100 people,” Luna said. “This last month we had a jury trial scheduled and we had approximately 50 people who appeared on that day, so our courtroom was full. We didn’t have enough seating for all of them.”
Not only is seating a challenge during jury selections, parking is also an issue.
“On jury selection days, we have cars lined up and down all of these nearby residential streets,” Luna said.
Courtroom capacity and parking is also a struggle when with individuals are scheduled to appear for their court date
Luna said each court docket on Wednesdays includes cases for 50-60 individuals, a number that changes regularly.
“For example, we can have 74 cases scheduled for tomorrow,” Luna said. “That can change, because people can come and take care of their fines before court, but that’s an example of what our court dockets look like.”
The courtroom will comfortably seat approximately 45 people.
“During COVID, we of course didn’t have that problem, because we were limiting in-person court hearings, but now that we have opened back up, we are facing the same issues we faced prior to the pandemic,” Luna said.
While overcrowding in the courtroom is an issue on days with active dockets, court clerks struggle in many other areas as well. A steady flow of traffic is seen throughout the week with citizens coming in to pay fines or take care of citations, which keeps court clerks extremely busy.
“We do the best we can with what we have,” Luna said. “There’s definitely room for improvement.”
Luna said work flow is hindered due to lack of space, saying the cramped area court clerks currently utilize limits efficiency.
“We have a records retention policy of five years, and that is where we are lacking storage,” Luna said. “For the open cases, there are different stages for each case and this is where we really need more space to properly separate these cases for better work flow within those stages. It would be helpful if we just had more space for efficiency purposes.”
The Kerrville Municipal Court adjudicates traffic violations, parking violations, code enforcement cases, Class C misdemeanors, such as public intoxication, theft violations, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as truancy and juvenile cases.
“We are very busy on most days,” Luna said.
Other challenges Luna identified are recurring plumbing issues in both the lobby and courtroom restrooms and the fact that the employee restroom is located inside the courtroom, requiring staff to walk through the courtroom, while court is in session, to use the facilities.
