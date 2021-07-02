Catching up on studies

Kerrville Independent School District traditionally has offered Summer School but its value this year following the COVID closures was even more important to school officials and parents district-wide.
The pool of students ranged from kindergarten through high school.
Jim Harmon, assistant director for special education at Kerrville Independent School District, was the assigned principal/administrator for the 2021 Summer School session in June.
“Normally teachers recommend certain kids to attend Summer School,” Harmon said. “For this summer, they also took suggestions from parents, because some kids were struggling after all the COVID upheaval and virtual learning. And we had the largest summer school enrollment ever.”
He said in addition to the elementary level of classes held at Starkey Elementary campus June 7-24, there also were sessions offered for Early Childhood students; middle school/BT Wilson, and at Tivy High School.
“There were about 645 kids in summer school across the district; and 350 of them were at Starkey,” Harmon said.
At Starkey, the elementary classes were held 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday through Thursday; and bilingual students had classes 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“At Starkey we had first through fifth graders those four days per week; and bilingual students in kindergarten through second grade.”
Harmon said in addition to the regular grade-level classroom teachers, his staff also included five extra “specials” instructors for more enrichment including art and physical activities.
One day towards the end of this summer’s session, the art teacher had students finishing handmade bracelets made of a material she was going to take home and shrink in her toaster oven, after they each decorated their bracelet.
In another “specials” class, a science teacher was talking with the class about “states of matter,” solid, liquid or gas, and then experimenting with balloons filled with different substances. They also made their own “lava lamps” in glass jars, and observed how they glowed in the dark.
They also used coffee filters and decorated them to illustrate how the colors would “run” through that material with liquid applied.
Other projects included studying seeds and plants, by students planting single beans in zip-lock bags with wet paper towel pieces, so students could see into the bag as each one sprouted.
And as the session came to a close, through the school library, Harmon said they arranged to get small packets of six to eight books, by grade level, from Scholastic, Inc., to be given to each student to take home and keep.
Librarian Iris Marks said her goal was to enrich the students in groups of 10-15 at a time, to learn to have fun with reading; while showing them new lessons on the environment, cooking, maps and street signs, among other things.
“I hope they learn that reading is everywhere outside school. And we organized a ‘book-tasting’ to teach each of them what their favorite kind of book is.”
She said she also introduced them to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, the city’s public library, and all its programs, to encourage them to go there this summer.
The students also attended, as a large group, two of the library’s summer programs at the Cailloux Theater, to see Dinosaur George and his fossils, and the program on “Mad Science.”
Another activity at Starkey was a “reader’s theater” in which students were asked to re-enact familiar stories with no rehearsal and “found” props.
Harmon said, “The kids were ‘engaged’ and used their imaginations. We’re excited to have this for them, to set them up for success in the fall and to close gaps. One parent online to enroll a child said they wanted to help the child grow.
“Virtual learning is great, but when you get a teacher in front of the kids, there’s more interest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.