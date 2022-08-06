Saying goodbye

Generations of young people have walked the halls of the old Tivy High School on Sidney Baker since the building opened in the fall of 1961. Thousands of fingerprints of students remain on cross-beams where the stairs moved from one-level to the other in the halls of the main building over the years. The Fighting Antler breaking through the brick wall in the gym is a part of the legend of the school.
JR Ramon Demolition crews moved onto the campus last week to write a final chapter of the story after the campus was sold to a group of local investors for $4.9 million.
“Demolition is expected to take 11 or 12 months to complete. The first step of asbestos abatement in some of the buildings has started,” said Pete Moore, representative of local group who purchased the property last week.
An earlier auction cleared the buildings of many of the fixtures and other items that had value. Ramon Demolition, based in San Antonio, previously demolished the old Peterson hospital building and the old city hall. They are recognized statewide for their efforts to recycle during their demolition projects.
School district officials announced earlier that the flooring in the 1,500 seat varsity gym has been salvaged and will be repurposed by the district. Many in the community are hoping the fighting antler mural in the gym can somehow be repurposed in the new development.
“Local architect Peter Lewis is working on various concepts for us that will fit into the underlying goal of the project. We are looking at a lot of options.” Moore added.
He said the “Tivy Commons, a mixed use project” will include residential, restaurants and retail space and other uses allowed under the multi-use zoning rules.
“We are just starting to market the property, so no decisions have been made yet,” he said.
Moore said he is discussing with Ramon the possibility of making some of the bricks available for people who would like to have a physical souvenir of the old school.
“We know the site has a lot of sentimental value to the community and we are sensitive to that issue. We want to be good stewards of the property. Our plan is to save as much as we can of the legacy of Tivy High School and try to carry forward as much of the history of the school into the redevelopment of the property.”
Moore committed to keep the community informed, as much as possible, as the development of the property moves forward.
“We want to clarify and prevent or end rumors,” he added.
Several Tivy alumni indicate support for the new development and memories of their years on the campus.
Todd Bock
“I’m super-excited about the project. The school was inadequate for many years,” said Todd Bock, Tivy Class of 1991. Bock will have a front row seat from the porch of his business, Kerrville RV, across the street from the school when the demolition of the buildings begin.
He said since the property is in the “gateway” to Kerrville the redevelopment will be the “best and higher use for the property.”
“Sometimes when a property like this goes undeveloped for a long time then it becomes an eyesore.” Bock added.
“My best memory of my years at the school is all the school spirit and decorating the halls during football season and the highlighted sense of ‘Tivy Fight Never Dies,’ the school motto.”
Bridgette Johnson
Class of 1995 graduate Bridgette Johnson said she hates to see the old school demolished because of all the memories there. Johnson was an outstanding track athlete at Tivy and now is the office coordinator for the Hill Country MHDD - Kerr Clinic.
“Many of the older generation of ex-students who went to Tivy and live in the Doyle Community where I live, are really sad to see the school torn down,” Johnson said.
John Skrumeda
Ashley Furniture store co-owner John Skrumeda, Tivy Class of ’91, has the property that adjoins the old high school. Skrumeda served on the citizen advisory committee to evaluate whether to renovate/remodel the old building or build a new middle school.
“After we toured the campus I realized how bad it was and I supported the bond issue that built the new school that opened a year ago,” Skrumeda said.
“I’m all for the new development of the old school property. It will generate more retail traffic along Sidney Baker. I’m all for growth and having something new that we don’t already have, as long (smiling) as it’s not another furniture store.”
Lucy Pearson
Local attorney Lucy Pearson, Tivy Class of 1972, spent both her junior high and high school years on the old campus. The two campuses were switched in the late 1960’s when high school enrollment outgrew the campus on Tivy St.
“It’s progress, and I feel it’s a good location. I hope for something worthwhile to be built on the site,” Pearson said.
Pearson remembered the homecoming bonfires that once took place on the campus where the tennis courts are located now.
“I have lots of good memories of that campus.”
Austin Clarkson
Austin Clarkson, class of ’91, remembers going to watch Joe Baker play basketball in the gym when he was younger and thinking it was this huge arena.
“Also I remember the mural that Allison Bracken painted on the wall in the gym (the Fighting Antler). That is so special.”
Clarkson returned to Kerrville after college and now teaches journalism at Tivy High School.
Sarah Smith
Sarah Smith, class of 1983, said her favorite memory of her school years at Tivy was playing soccer and frisbee and soccer ball in the area between the science building and the homemaking cottage instead of eating lunch.
“I have lots of good memories of my years at the old Tivy campus,” Smith said.
Smith is now the housekeeping supervisor at the Kerr County Courthouse.
Campus history
Originally the campus was built as a junior high school, after Hal Peterson and the Peterson Foundation donated the land for a new school when the combined junior high and high school population outgrew the single campus on Tivy Street. The new school was named after the benefactor.
The new Hal Peterson Middle School remained a junior high until 1967 when it relocated back to the original campus on Tivy Street, after the school district’s decision to switch the two campuses and Tivy High School moved to the Sidney Baker location. Extensive renovations were added including a two-story science building and larger gymnasium, both completed that year. In the early 1980’s a smaller math building and additional vocational buildings were added to the high school campus.
After the new Tivy High School opened on Loop 534 in 2004, the middle school moved back to the Sidney Baker campus until the new HPMS opened in the fall of 2021. The 25-acre campus remained vacant last school year before the purchase was finalized in mid-July.
