‘Essential’ defined differently in virus fight

Citizens around Kerr County are doing their best to follow the directives of emergency personnel, medical professionals and the Governor of Texas and other state officials during this fight against COVID-19.
But there seems to be plenty of questions for which – so far – there aren’t helpful answers.
And defining what is an “essential business” has at least a few gray areas, despite how hard that state-level department and the governor worked on that list.
Dayton Baublit, owner of the long-time watch repair and jewelry business at 719 Water St. downtown found one of those “is this essential?” questions recently.
He’s been offering a sort of “curb service” and taking phone calls while screening possible customers about what service they need.
Mostly it’s been watch batteries and repairs.
And that’s where he found himself asking. “If my business is not ‘essential,’ why am I the only place a person can get a thermometer working with a new battery?”
He helped at least two area customers recently whose main and important requests were that Baublit please replace the “button cell battery” that makes their home digital thermometer keep working.
In this computerized world, especially now, a lot of area doctors are using “tele-medicine.”
And one of their requests and assumptions is that the patient at home can at least take his or her own temperature and tell the doctor what it is, as an indication of possible illness.
Baublit’s customers were not asking him about those larger, slightly gun-shaped professional designs that the nurses or volunteers hold by the grip and point at each person’s forehead (“touchless” style) or into their ear at the hospital or clinics.
What Baublit’s customers needed was for their “oral” home thermometers to continue giving them a digital read-out at the larger flattened end, when they put the smaller simple probe, the round tip on the other end, into their mouths for the required time.
(The one this reporter had in the back side of a bathroom cabinet is about 5-6 inches long, hard plastic case with the little digital “window” on one flat side. And the tiny label says it was made in China. CVS Pharmacy said last week they were entirely out of thermometers.)
That function, its only function, is powered by a small “button cell” battery just inside the top of the larger end.
It’s getting into it that’s problematic, Baublit said, to get the dead battery out and a new one inserted.
In his shop, with the tools he already has related to watch repair, he so far as resorted to carefully holding a straight-edge razor blade to begin to pry open that end cap, to get inside the thermometers to work on them.
Some have a curved edge where it joins the body of the thermometer, so it doesn’t seem to be a job for an amateur.
He at least has the right tools to grasp the dead battery in that small space, to pull it out, so he can insert a new one.
Baublit has a set price for replacing dead watch batteries, and the same price applies to making oral thermometers keep working as needed.
It’s not a big repair price. It’s just that it’s essential that a thermometer works when it has to.
So he’s continuing to keep his storefront door marked with a sign that asks customers to call first at 257-8317 during the listed hours (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) Monday through Friday under these virus circumstances, and to tell him what they need.
Customers have to detour a little to get to his door, depending on where they park on Water Street, to get around the construction-site wall at the front of the Arcadia Theater.
But Baublit and his family-member “crew” are willing to help; and he has a good supply of those tiny batteries on hand.
