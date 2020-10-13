Bexar County Hazmat teams respond to Hunt chlorine leak

Bexar County hazmat teams, representing multiple fire departments,responded to a home on Cave Springs Drive in Hunt after a chlorine leak was reported Tuesday morning.
According to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas, a resident in the area could smell a chemical in the air and called for assistance.
Thomas said Kerr County has had a mutual aid agreement with Bexar County for decades, so he called for assistance from the specialized team.
"This is a 30-year old chlorine tank," Thomas said. "It appears the cap has rusted through."
Thomas said the Bexar County firefighters were donning protective gear to approach the tank and replace or repair the cap to stop the leak.
Once firefighters are able to contain the leak in the tank, another set of professionals will arrive to remove the tank completely.
According to Thomas, he is working the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for guidance throughout the event.
Firefighters remain on scene and more details will be provided when available. No injuries or illness has been reported at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.