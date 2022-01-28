TWC commish: ‘Texas economy is on fire’

Texas Workforce Commissioner Bryan Daniel gave an enlightening presentation detailing the current status of the Texas workforce, how TWC responded during the height of the pandemic and described the state’s economy as being “on fire” during the “Quarter 1 Industry Inclusion Luncheon” hosted by the Kerr Economic Development Corporation last week at Schreiner University.
Daniel dissected 18 months of Texas Workforce Commission data and workforce trends that has revealed a tremendous gap in middle-skill workers and provided an encouraging outlook on the future of the state’s economy even as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I call what we’ve been going through an ‘economic Tilt-a-Whirl’,” Daniel said, speaking of the famous carnival ride. “In February of 2020 the State of Texas was on record for the most number of jobs ever in the State of Texas. By the middle of March, 2020, we are already seeing the effects of the pandemic.”
Daniel said the first claim for loss of a job was received at the TWC offices on March 13 and in short order hit its peak at nine million job loss claims.
“That’s about four and a half million Texans, because some people work more than one job,” Daniel said. “That was about $51 billion, with a ‘B,’ in claims. Of that, $7.1 billion was charged to the employers in Texas. This happened all in about 90 days.”
He said Texas went from historic highs to historic lows in three months and “that’s why I call it an economic tilt-a-whirl.”
He said many companies found ways to continue operations, while letting employees work remotely or return to work safely in time.
“They figured out how to use ‘margaritas to-go,’ figured out how to do business curbside,” Daniel said. “But the effects of the economic tilt-a-whirl did not stop. It was an interesting and rough ride. There was a time at the Texas Workforce Commission that the phones were ringing 3,000 times every 60 seconds.”
He said in order to field every call 24 hours per day, seven days a week, TWC would have needed to 46,000 phone operators. In response, Daniel said, the hired some contractors and set up call centers to field the avalanche of job loss claims.
“We only average about 800,000 claims a year, but we did claims for 4.5 million people on nine million claims in like 18 months,” Daniel said. “The pressure on the agency was extreme, but imagine the pressure on the people that didn’t have a job.”
He said TWC officials began to find programs and pathways to help unemployed Texans and within 50 days from the first job loss claim, they began returning some back into the workforce.
“Sometimes it was the same job and sometimes it was another job,” Daniel said. “People ask me when the recovery is going to begin. We’ve already begun the recovery, technically 50 days after the first claim. Economically, we are out of it, but psychologically, not so much.”
In November 2021, Daniel said the previous record of most Texans working from right before the pandemic was broken and a new one was recorded.
“So, we beat our February 2020 record …13 million jobs filled and a little over 14 million in the civilian workforce,” Daniel said. “Employers have been amazing in their ability to be able to find their path toward success, and with that comes more jobs for more Texans.”
However, Daniel said while we are setting records, at the same time that the number of people on unemployment benefits is 19 percent lower than it was in February 2020, unemployment is rising.
“So we have more jobs filled, nearly 20 percent fewer people on unemployment benefits, but our unemployment rate is 5.2 percent today, but it was 3.7 percent in February 2020,” Daniel said. “I can’t explain that phenomenon.”
While the statistics are challenging to understand, Daniel said current data brings more questions than answers.
“There are two million working in this state that were not working in February 2020,” Daniel said. “I don’t know where they came from. People did move here during the pandemic, but not two million people.”
Daniel said he believed that many people had quit the workforce altogether prior to the pandemic, for whatever reason, but chose to return to the work.
“Even with an unemployment rate of 5.2 percent, we have 800,000 jobs on TWC’s job website that are available right now,” Daniel said. “If you want to be a nurse, come talk to me. Last time I looked, there were over 70,000 jobs for nursing positions available on workingtexans.com.”
As an overview of the current economic situation, however, the future looks promising for Texans, Daniel said.
There are people leaving their jobs, he said, but not exiting the workforce.
“They call it the ‘Great Resignation,’ but I call it the ‘Great Re-evaluation,” Daniel said, explaining that workers are choosing to make career changes.
Daniel said reports of workers quitting their jobs are true, but they are not leaving the workforce, but rather deciding to follow new career paths.
“They have had time to think about what it is that they would really like to be doing and are deciding to make a change,” Daniel said.
Using the TWC’s experience during the surge of job loss claims in 2020, Daniel said employers have had to find creative ways to be productive, and technology has filled the void.
“What were we going to do? Artificial intelligence is amazing,” Daniel said. “We are getting all of these calls, so we implemented a ‘chat bot.’ Chat bots are amazing. They don’t get tired. They work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. They don’t ask for a raise. They aren’t real people. They are computers.”
Daniel said they programed their ‘bot’ to answer frequently asked questions to help streamline responses to clients.
“We have named our ‘bot,’ Larry. And, every so often, Larry will send a message saying he is getting questions he does not know the answer to,” Daniel said. “And we provide updates.”
Daniel said “Larry” is trilingual and provides invaluable data regarding the needs of jobless workers seeking help through the TWC hotline.
“People are very comfortable texting to a computer,” Daniel said. “This is a totally new tactic. It’s a tool and that’s what tactics have become … tools.”
He pointed out some other technology products that have emerged during the challenges of operating a business within a pandemic, such as Zoom video conference meetings, saying that what began as an effort to survive has become tools for growth as pandemic pressures subside.
“I’ve described to you an economy that is, frankly, on fire,” Daniel said. “We are adding 40,000 to 50,000 new jobs each month. We (the State of Texas) are the ninth-largest economy in the world.”
He said the current rate of growth the state is experiencing is putting pressure on the workforce.
“But there is room for progress, 56 percent of the jobs in this state are middle-skill jobs,” Daniel said. “These are jobs that require training after high school, but they don’t require a college degree of any kind. That’s 7.4 million jobs. But, only 46 percent of Texans have those credentials. That’s a gap.”
Bottom line, Daniel said, 10 percent of the workforce could have better jobs simply by obtaining a industry certification or associates degree in the various middle-skill market.
These middle-skill level jobs range from construction, to medical positions, to culinary, and many others. In Kerr County, high school students can get a kickstart toward their certifications through various vocational programs at their respective schools.
Daniel said TWC is trying to fill the backlog off middle-skill jobs, but at the same time trying to make sure the jobs individuals are leaving remain filled.
“That’s the challenge,” Daniel said. “When everything is happening at one time, it’s a challenge. We’ve invested $19 million in programs to help us eliminate this middle-skills gap.”
The marquee feature that will arise from this investment, Daniel said, is a phone application that will allow a citizen to input their credentials and be matched with specific jobs at their location.
“This will go live in a year or so,” Daniel said. “This is tools and tactics in action.”
Ultimately, Daniel said TWC is working to find ways to capitilize on the tremendous growth the state is experiencing, by plugging gaps as quickly as they can and partnering with employers.
