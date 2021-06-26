‘Voter Integrity Bill’ continues path after Dem walkout in House

House and Senate Republicans in the recent session of the Texas Legislature agreed on a final version of the “omnibus election integrity bill,” Senate Bill 7, the day before Texas lawmakers faced a deadline to pass bills for the regular legislative session.
The GOP legislation was the result of negotiations between Senate Republicans with their SB 7 as originally filed by Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola, and Republicans in the House with HB 6, a similar election bill filed by Rep. Briscoe Cain of Deer Park.
On May 29 the legislation still needed the final approval of both the House and Senate, but was expected to receive pushback from Democrats who labeled SB 7 as “the new Jim Crow voter suppression laws for Texas.”
That “pushback” came in the form of a walkout by Democrats from the House, breaking quorum to stop what they said was “dangerous anti-voter legislation.”
Republicans continued to say what they said about their election bill all along – “The bill protects the Texas ballot box by making it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”
The result was no vote, and no bill sent to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature.
Abbott’s next option is to call a special session of the state Legislature, and specify this matter be reconsidered in that special session.
Proposed General Provisions
The bill would have added to Texas’ Election Code: “It is the intent of the Legislature that the application of this code and the conduct of elections be uniform and consistent throughout this state to reduce the likelihood of fraud in the conduct of elections, protect the secrecy of the ballot, promote voter access, and ensure that all legally cast ballots are counted.”
Kerr County’s Elections Department led by Assessor Collector Bob Reeves oversees local elections.
Outlines of the proposed bill included headings for general provisions; registration of voters; conduct and security of elections; voting by mail; assistance of voters; fraud and other unlawful practices; enforcement; and ineligible voters and related reforms.
Its “effective date” section said, in part, if approved by both chambers and the governor, SB 7 would go into effect Sept. 1, 2021. It wasn’t approved by either house nor the governor; so that effective date doesn’t apply.
Local election rules
Related questions were asked of Reeves to find out how the local elections department has been handling matters covered in this debate.
Reeves said “curbside voting” is still allowed, but only for the physically disabled who cannot enter the polling place. An election official takes three paper copies of the relevant ballot outside to the person’s vehicle. The official checks the person’s name and other ID on an electronic tablet containing Kerr County’s voter rolls.
The voter chooses one ballot, marks it, and gives it to the election official.
“Currently regular voting hours for specified voting dates are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – nine hours – and on some Saturdays. Sundays could be offered when requested by citizen petition. That’s happened in the past here,” Reeves said.
He said the last General Election dates and voting hours was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it isn’t a good comparison. Election rules and hours for the November 2016 or ’18 General Elections would be better examples.
He said state statutes require some 12-hour voting periods for voting; and state officials have added to that, sometimes.
Reeves said they expect more guidance from the state and possibly revised forms in the near future. But they are set up for “curbside voting” for the disabled. He said the term “drive-through” voting is a less accurate term.
Q. Does Kerr County already allow early voting the last Sunday before Election Day? Is it between 1 and 9 p.m.?
A. Reeves said current law, still in effect, says if Sunday voting in offered, it is offered on a time in the middle of the election period, not the last Sunday. There is a buffer currently of four days between the end of early voting and Voting Day.
“For example, this year voters can vote up to Oct. 29 before the Nov. 2 Voting Day.”
Q. Does Kerr County have ballot scanners with memory devices that can be modified to change votes?
A. Reeves said he and other Kerr election officials are checking on election equipment with vendors who are approved by the State of Texas.
“But to the best of our knowledge, our equipment cannot be modified to change votes,” Reeves said.
On the question on voter ID numbers, Reeves said the necessary and correct voter identification number for each registered voter in Kerr County is the number on each person’s “voter registration card” now.
Q. Does Kerr County already store ballots by mail separately?
A. Reeves said there are already lots of checks and balances for ballots by mail.
“There’s already a long list of requirements for handling ballots by mail by the Early Voting Ballot Board. That board is made up of citizens who are paid, like polling clerks, to work this part of an election,” he said.
Reeves and three other Kerr officials will attend an August “Legislative update” in Austin to study 19 bills referring to “Elections.”
“We are trying to go above and beyond; and the voters can still exercise their rights,” he said.
“Yes, we store mailed ballots separately, in double-locked boxes that are kept in a locked vault, after they’re delivered to our office by mail. And when it’s time to count the ballots in the locked boxes, an election official gets the locked boxes out of the vault to take them to the counting location. Former Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer offered an escort by law enforcement to drive behind the election official. Sheriff Leitha has offered the same escort,” Reeves said.
He said in the last City of Kerrville election, officials in the courthouse had one box of mailed ballots, locked by two separate keys; and followed the same procedures.
State Senator’s office
Questions sent to State Senator Dawn Buckingham’s office in Austin got these replies from her Chief of Staff Aaron Harris.
Q. At what stage in the legislative process was this bill stopped?
A. “SB7 died in the House.”
Q. What’s next if it was not approved by the Texas Governor, after each legislative chamber?
A. “See #1.”
Q. Will a new effective date be set when it is fully passed?
A. “See #1.”
Q. Do Republicans still feel the bill makes it “easy to vote and hard to cheat at the ballot box’?
A. “Yes, that is the goal of the bill – easy to vote, hard to cheat.”
Q. A new requirement was reported as allowing voting at least during nine hours between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. during early voting and on Saturdays.
A. SB 7 addresses the minimum hours required for a poll to be open and the window in which those hours of operation can be. The proposed bill expanded the open hours of polling locations making it easier for citizens to go vote. The current code specifies a minimum of 12 hours. SB 7 specifies polls shall be open for 12 hours on those dates of the second week of early voting.
Q. This bill apparently requires that voter ID numbers on applications to vote by mail must match the voter’s registration information. Who checks that, and what if a long period of time separates one’s original registration and current election dates?
A. “This would be your current Texas-issued ID, not the one when you originally registered to vote.”
