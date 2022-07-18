For residents in need of supplemental assistance, the San Antonio Food Bank is coming to Dietert Center to help individuals navigate the application process. They will be available on July 28 at 2 pm.
Brenda Thompson, Dietert Center executive director said, “We welcome our friends from the San Antonio Food Bank. Most of us are aware that the programs exist, and the idea of someone coming here to help walk applicants through the process makes them much more accessible. I was also pleased to find out that there is a simplified form for seniors ages 60-plus.”
To those interested in applying for:
• SNAP (formally known as Food Stamps);
• TSAP - 60yrs plus or disabled;
• TANF;
• CHIP/Children’s Medicaid;
• Adult Medicaid and Women’s Health Care;
• Medicare Cost Sharing;
• WIC;
• Other Food bank programs.
Bring a copy of the following information to apply:
• Social security cards, ID and or birth certificates for everyone in household;
• Proof of all income: Last four paycheck stubs, Social Security award letter, etc.;
• Receipt for rent or lease agreement or mortgage payment;
• Most recent telephone, electricity, gas, water, insurance premium, medical bills, and prescriptions;
• Proof of resources, such as checking or savings account statement or passbook, life insurance policies, tax statements for real estate;
• Immunization records (TANF and Children’s Medicaid only).
For more information call Alexis Gonzales with San Antonio Food Bank at (210) 431-8326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.