H-E-B to host virtual graduation celebration, award $100K to seniors

H-E-B is hosting a Texas-sized graduation celebration for Texas high school and college seniors.
Mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. and join H-E-B LIVE on YouTube, where 2020 graduates will be honored throughout the night including with special messages from famous Texas.
During the virtual celebration, details will be revealed in the #HEBGraduation sweepstakes, in which graduating seniors can enter for a chance to win a $500 VISA gift card. A total of 200 gift cards will be awarded.
To enter, high school and college seniors are asked to share how they are celebrating graduation by posting photos or videos on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #HEBGraduation and #Sweepstakes. Winning entries will be included in the May 20 virtual Graduation Celebration.
The event will end with a one-of-a-kind musical performance from a very special guest in a concert that’s made for Texas graduates.
The sweepstakes ends May 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.