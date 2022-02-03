KPD, KFD encourages citizens to stay indoors, conditions 'extremely hazardous'; City provides updates

Kerrville Police and Fire Department personnel are reporting that area driving conditions remain extremely hazardous, and should continue to present significant travel obstacles until at least mid-day Friday as light precipitation and sub-freezing temperatures negatively impact bridges and roads. Frozen and icy driveways, sidewalks and parking lots also represent safety hazards, as injuries from falling were a major issue during last year’s winter storm.
The City of Kerrville’s Public Works Department is continuing to de-ice area roads, but also expects that road conditions will deteriorate further as the day progresses due to the low temperatures.
Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors and avoid travel if at all possible. Please remember to take care of pets, plants and pipes, and please check on your neighbors to see if assistance is needed.
Most city offices, including City Hall and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, will remain closed through at least today. Today’s scheduled Planning & Zoning meeting has been cancelled, and the city’s landfill and transfer station will be closed until further notice.
Republic Services will not collect trash today, and will announce plans later for Friday and (possibly) Saturday collections.
There is a warming center set up at the First United Methodist Church gymnasium, 321 Thompson Drive, from 8 a.m. until dark today and Friday. Please bring clothes, food, drink, and medicine during your stay. Currently there will not be an overnight shelter, but we will continue to monitor the situation and open one if necessary.
Please continue to monitor the City of Kerrville and Kerrville Police Department Facebook pages and other media outlets for further updates.
