VFD firefighters honored, fundraising underway for Crenshaw family

Kerrville Pets alive! awarded “Golden Paws” awards to two volunteer firefighters (Ingram VFD and Hunt VFD) for their efforts in saving three dogs trapped inside the burning home of the Crenshaw family, of Ingram.
The organization also donated pet food to the Crenshaw family, as their home and contents were completely destroyed in the fire.
Fundraising efforts for the Crenshaw family are being launched through Ingram ISD and individuals on GoFundMe.com.
