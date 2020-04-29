VFD firefighters honored, fundraising underway for Crenshaw family

Pictured are, from left, (back row) Ingram ISD Superintendent Bobby Templeton, Hunt VFD Chief Lee Pool, Ingram VFD Chief Ray Lynch, Jason Lynch, Turtle Creek VFD Chief Wes Gordon, Jack Crenshaw, Pam Crenshaw, Tom Eure, Justin Conley and Derek Rehfield. Front row, from left, are Brenda Hughes and Karen Guerriero with dogs ”Rachel,” “Zena,” and “Tawnnie.”