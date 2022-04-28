Team to combat sex trafficking

A collaborative effort to identify, assist and rescue child victims of commercial sexual exploitation was launched last week by the Hill Country Crisis Council at a luncheon that included multiple local agencies who have committed to working together to stop child sex trafficking.
Brent Ives, executive director for the HCCC, explained that the seed for a Kerr County Care Coordination Team was planted by Aubri Reed, of Mercy Gate Ministries, back in 2019.
“It is very fitting that we are gathering here today around this mission of care coordination in the month of April, because April is ‘Child Abuse Awareness’ month,” Ives said as he addressed the more than 50 people in attendance at the kickoff luncheon held at Cross Kingdom Church in Ingram. “And we, along with other agencies that are here, have collaborated on multiple events this month and I think we’ve really leveled up at this stage in what we are doing in awareness.”
Ives explained that the coordination team consists of 18 local agencies, who signed on to work in coordination with each other and the Hill Country Crisis Council, using specified protocols and procedures designed to identify child victims of sex trafficking and provide a rapid response to assist such victims.
“This has been a long time coming,” Ives said. “We have made it folks. We have made it to a coordinated response to commercial sexual exploitation of children. This community is much better off and there is going to be an impact to this community because of this team.”
The participating agencies in the local coordination team are:
• Ingram Police Department;
• Kerr County Sheriff’s Office;
• Kerrville Police Department;
• Center Point ISD Police Department;
• Texas Department of Public Safety;
• Kerr County 198th District Attorney’s Office;
• Kerr County 216th District Attorney’s Office;
• Texas Department of Family & Protective Services;
• BCFS Common Threat;
• Hill Country CASA;
• Kerr County Juvenile Probation;
• K’Star Youth and Family Services;
• Kerrville Fire Department;
• Roy Mass Youth Alternatives;
• Starlight Recovery Center;
• Peterson Regional Medical Center;
• Hill Country Crisis Council, and;
• Ingram ISD Police Department.
“This idea of care coordination originally started, at least in the State of Texas, through the Office of the Governor Child Sex Trafficking Team,” Ives said. “They’ve worked to build these collaborative relationships and coordinated efforts and that started with care coordination and CSEY advocacy.”
Ives said the governor’s office partnered with the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas and Department of Family & Protective Services to develop a multi-disciplinary care coordination team that would staff cases of sexual exploitation victim-centered care.
“Supporting the investigation from law enforcement and supporting the investigation of DFPS and prosecution,” Ives said.
Ives identified the vision of the Kerr County Care Coordination Team as “Working together to ensure that commercially sexually exploited and at-risk youth are identified, protected and supported in our community.”
With the mission statement reading: “The mission of the CCT is to recognize, recover, protect, restore and bring justice to commercially sexually exploited and at-risk youth through a collaborative response and long-term support.”
“These are the guiding principals,” Ives said. “They include trauma-informed response. They include being flexible, respectful and accountable as a team. They include being transparent and collaborative and sharing a dialog as a team … treating all victims and survivors with compassion and respect and supporting the investigation, identification and prosecution of offenders.”
Ives explained the first step in coordinated care begins with identification of a child believed to be a victim of commercial sexual exploitation.
Any one of the 18 participating agencies could identify a potential victim through their daily work and report it to the Care Coordination Team, which sets off a chain of events through the specified protocols to begin an investigation to confirm or eliminate the suspicion, he said.
Working in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, child services agencies and local prosecutors, Ives said the investigation begins within 24-28 hours and resources are launched immediately if needed.
Ives said the Kerr County Care Coordination Team now joins 17 other counties in the State of Texas to provide similar services, including Bexar, Brazos, Collin, Comal, Dallas, Denton, Wise, Ellis, Harris, Jefferson, Johnson, Lubbock, Montgomery, Tarrant, Taylor and Travis Counties.
“So, to me, that indicates that this county and this group and these partners and you all recognize the value and the importance and how critical it is to provide a response (to exploited children),” Ives said. “We are now working collaboratively with not only our county, but these other counties that have an established and developed care coordination team.”
Deborah Solcher, Central Texas Administrator for the Child Sex Trafficking Team of the Office of the Governor, said she was pleased to celebrate the launch of the Kerr County Care Coordination Team.
“Kerr County leaders have worked really long and tirelessly. I’ve seen you show up for meetings and Zoom meetings through COVID. It’s been a long haul, but you’ve made it,” Solcher said. “You’re joining a great group around the state and this is such an important model in our state and we are on the road showing this to other states.”
She said the local team joins the state in “supporting healing and bringing justice” to child victims of commercial sexual exploitation.
“I want to thank Brent personally as well, because he has been a stoic leader in all of this,” Solcher said. “It was really difficult when COVID hit. We had some steam rolling before that and then it kind of died. He hung in there and got everyone together on Zoom calls and it’s just been amazing. I have really appreciated the partnership and the value of where we are going to take this in the future.”
Solcher also praised local law enforcement.
“You guys have come to the table in a major way,” Solcher said to local first responders. “It has been astounding to watch how you’ve all come together and really been involved in this. You guys are showing up and are committed and it has really been an honor to walk along side you guys in this process.”
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly also spoke to congratulate the care coordination team and offered support for their efforts.
“I commend you,” Kelly said. “I look out there (in the audience) and I see so many diverse prospectives and when we bring that diversity together, the collective wisdom of those different perspectives makes all the difference in the world.”
He said he is not sure how he can help, from a county judge seat, but he pledged any support they needed.
“We’ve got trouble here in river city and it comes down to three words … violence, abuse and trafficking,” Kelly said. “So, I want to issue the challenge to all of us to make our own personal commitments to talk it up. People need to know the problem. We need to own the problem and we’ve got to do something about it and it starts with people like you.”
He said only after the problem is identified can solutions be created.
“The county is completely behind you. We will do what we can. Don’t hesitate to come by and see me,” Kelly said.
State Representative Andrew Murr also participated in the launch of the new care coordination team.
“I admire everything that all of you do,” Murr said. “It takes a lot to keep the glue that binds all of you together so that you come back to the table again and again to do everything that ya’ll do.”
Murr said in comparing the other 17 counties in the state that have created coordination teams, Kerr County is the smallest county.
“Now, your influence is greater than one county, because of all of the counties you serve,” Murr said. “But, in a county of 50,000 people, you care so much that it is easy to put you altogether in one room. For that, hats off to you, because it is even harder to locate the resources and to make sure that everybody who is busy as all get out takes the time to spend on this.”
Murr said he is the “conduit” for law enforcement and child service agencies.
“When you are out there and doing your job and what you need to do to accomplish the task before you, which we saw with your vision statement,” Murr said, “if you find out that something is not right with state policy … something is not working well, then you call me, because I’m supposed to pick that up. That’s going to be when you hand the baton off. In Austin, we amend or we create or abolish something that is not working well.”
He said in the last legislative session there was tightening of the trafficking laws, with increased penalties and enhancements.
He said the budget now includes $56.7 million to be used toward combatting human trafficking.
“The state’s putting some funding there,” Murr said.
He said that SB 9 was passed as well.
“SB 9 requires public schools to provide instruction relating to the prevention of dating violence, child abuse and family violence to help prevent human trafficking,” Murr said. “It requires school districts to notify parents, allows parents to participate in what’s going on, but the whole goal there was to go where many of the young people are and to raise awareness for the peers and those that educate them.”
He said the law was passed last summer and the results will be studied and possibly amended, if necessary.
“I’m really proud that I can tout Kerr County’s success here,” Murr said. Murr said the topic of sexual exploitation of children is difficult to discuss and that many people avoid it because it is uncomfortable to address.
“So, for you to make sure you have all of the team members here, from start to finish, it is more than just impressive, it is overcoming those hurdles that you do every day, with family members and friends and neighbors to do what you do,” Murr said. “And so I thank you.”
