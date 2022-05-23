Restoration of trails on Mt. Wesley

Mt. Wesley holds a special place in the memories of many people in Kerrville and around South Texas. It’s known for its history as a summer camp for youth, and more recently as home to the Walk to Emmaus and the local food bank program, Mustard Seed Ministries at Light on the Hill.
Both adults and youth can now find a variety of opportunities to enjoy at the historic facility.
“The trails have been there a long time,” said Mt. Wesley Recreation Director Grant Palmer, “but they had not been kept up in recent years.”
His wife, Beth, is in charge of the food distribution program and other programs at Light on the Hill, so she recruited him to organize the cleanup and restoration of the three trails that originate on the property.
Palmer, retired after 40 years of teaching and coaching in KISD, took on the task of clearing and cleaning up the trails so they can once again be used by visitors to the facility.
“Last September a group of about 20 people from First United Methodist Church helped clear and rake the trails,” Palmer said, “but the trees that had blown down along the trails had to be cleaned up earlier in the summer.”
The three trails are a true nature hike, according to Palmer, and total about two and a half miles in length. Two of trails go from the camp up to the two crosses on the top of Mt. Wesley, and along with the third trail meet at a point about 25 yards from Hilltop Village.
“Neighbors in the area use the trails,” he said. “But the trails are actually open for use to the public. They are not concrete. It is a nature hike with whitetail deer, axis and foxes to be seen sometimes along the way.”
The renovated trail system was debuted last October during the one-day Harvest Festival on the grounds. A low ropes course has also been added to the facility to use for team-building and other activities at the venue. During the October event there was a “fun run” when people both ran and walked the trails and received prizes at the end of the event.
“We want to encourage people from the churches and community to walk the trails,” Palmer said. “Now is the best time of the year to walk. It makes you feel close to God and nature.”
Joggers are allowed to use the trails, but no bikes are allowed yet until low-hanging limbs can be cleared from the paths.
Access to the trail goes through the second entrance to Mount Wesley and passes the Mustard Seed building. Follow the dirt road to the labyrinth and the central hub for all of the trails is located there. There also is a box with a map of Mt. Wesley and the trails at the hub and Palmer encourages people to take a map with them.
According to Palmer, Mt. Wesley is no longer supported by all of the churches in this Methodist District and is primarily used and cared for by local churches and their members including First United Methodist, St. Paul United Methodist, Barnett Chapel and Hunt UMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.